Game 136: Red Sox at Angels lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Peters: Betts 2-4, Travis 1-3, Betts, Bogaerts 0-3, Devers 0-3, Benintendi 1-2, Leon 1-2, Bradley Jr. 0-1

Angels vs. Taylor: Rengifo 1-2, Calhoun 0-2, Trout 0-2, Fletcher 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Ohtani 0-1, Pujols 0-1, Stassi 0-1, Thaiss 0-1, Upton 0-1

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox have played in 14 extra-inning games this season, the most in the American League.

Notes: The Red Sox are 10-3 in their last 13 games and have homered in 19 consecutive games ... Mookie Betts is the only player in MLB history to hit a leadoff homer and one in the 15th inning or later in the same game ... Xander Boagerts, J.D. Martinez, and Rafael Devers are all hitting at least .300 with at least 25 home runs ... Taylor allowed two runs last night, but had 12 scoreless outings before that ... The Red Sox bullpen has a 2.94 ERA since July 24, the best in the American League ... Mike Trout now has 100 RBIs this season, the third of his career.

Song of the Day: “California Dreamin’ by The Mamas and the Papas

