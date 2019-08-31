Mookie Betts homers in first, 15th innings as Red Sox outlast Angels

Though the Red Sox blew a two-run lead in the ninth, their bullpen stabilized the game in extra innings, as Darwinzon Hernandez displayed an overpowering fastball over two scoreless innings (five strikeouts) and Andrew Cashner followed with four hitless frames from the 12th through 15th innings. Their performances bought time for the Sox to reclaim the lead in the 15th, when Mookie Betts drilled a Trevor Cahill first-pitch cutter into the bullpen for a solo homer, his second of the night and 23rd of the year.

On Friday night in Anaheim, the Red Sox — after enduring a late-innings meltdown that took them to the brink of their most devastating loss of the season — instead gathered and reasserted themselves, claiming a 7-6, 15-inning victory over the Angels.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — However improbable the odds, however remote the possibility of leapfrogging two teams at this late stage of the season, the Red Sox have not yet let their remaining embers of hope for 2019 get extinguished – even when they’ve had every reason to do so.

With the win, the Red Sox kept pace with the A’s (5½-game deficit) and Rays (4½ games) while gaining a game on Cleveland (6 games) in the race for the final two postseason spots.

Advertisement

’Twas not easy. Armed with a 6-4 lead in the ninth, the Red Sox instead coughed up a pair of runs in crushing fashion — and it came against an Angels team that had entered the night 0-62 when trailing after eight innings.

Brandon Workman — the ballast of the Red Sox bullpen for most of the year — bailed out Ryan Brasier of an eighth-inning jam, then issued back-to-back walks to open the ninth, with a fielder’s choice by Shohei Ohtani putting runners on the corners with one out.

Advertisement

Workman, after getting ahead of Albert Pujols, 0 and 2, left a curveball up in the zone, which the veteran lined to right to drive in a run. Yet one run quickly turned to two, when J.D. Martinez — playing in right field with Betts in center and Jackie Bradley Jr. sitting on the bench — kicked the ball for an error that allowed Ohtani to score from first and tie the game at 6.

Though Workman stranded three runners to extend the game to extras, the die seemingly was cast.

Only it wasn’t, thanks to the work of Hernandez and Cashner.

Their efforts gave the Red Sox a chance to revive after a stretch of 7⅓ consecutive hitless innings from the sixth through 14th innings.

Still, though the Sox claimed a victory, they did so with a greater-than-necessary degree of difficulty. Nate Eovaldi, making his third start since his late-July return from the injury list, delivered his most impressive performance since his return to that role.

In four innings, he allowed one run — a Brian Goodwin solo homer that sneaked over the fence in right — while striking out a season-high eight.

Eovaldi spent his entire outing pitching with an advantage, after Betts — 14 innings before his game-winning shot — jump-started the Red Sox as the first batter of the game. Betts jumped on a 3-and-1 pitch, a 91-mile-per-hour fastball from rookie Jose Suarez and ripped it into the bullpen beyond the left-field fence. The 393-foot roundtripper was the 18th of Betts’s career to lead off a game, extending his own Red Sox record.

Advertisement

The Red Sox soon extended their advantage, with Brock Holt delivering a two-out RBI single in the second inning and Martinez crushing a hanging curveball. It was the 16th homer of the year for Martinez against lefties, second most in Red Sox franchise history. (David Ortiz went deep 18 times against lefties in 2006.)

It was only a matter of time. pic.twitter.com/kxnTevbgLZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 31, 2019

The Martinez homer gave the Red Sox a 4-0 lead after the top of the third, but it was anything but smooth sailing through the middle innings. Eovaldi allowed Goodwin’s homer in the third and then handed a 4-1 advantage to the bullpen after 81 pitches and four innings.

Lefty Josh Taylor quickly found himself paddling upstream in the fifth. Second baseman Luis Rengifo opened the inning with a single before Taylor walked No. 9 hitter Max Stassi and Goodwin to load the bases for Mike Trout – a terrifying prospect given that Trout came to the plate with a .529/.619/1.118 line in 21 appearances with the bases loaded.

But with no margin for error, Taylor effectively attacked the edges of the plate, ultimately jamming Trout with a fastball that the otherworldly Angel popped up to second. The rookie then got Ohtani to ground into a 3-2 force play to cut down the lead runner at the plate.

With the bases still loaded, manager Alex Cora summoned Marcus Walden for a right-on-right matchup against Pujols. But Walden left a cutter over the heart of the plate, and Pujols delivered a two-run single to center to bring the Angels within 4-3.

Advertisement

Walden recovered to retire Kole Calhoun on an inning-ending groundout, and the Red Sox then regained breathing room in the top of the sixth when Martinez ripped an RBI double down the third-base line against former Red Sox reliever Noe Ramirez, and eventually scampered home on an Andrew Benintendi sacrifice fly that put the Red Sox in front, 6-3.

Still, the three-run edge proved inadequate in regulation. Goodwin hit a solo homer off Matt Barnes in the seventh, and after the Red Sox narrowly escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, Workman could not avoid harm in the ninth.

But the Red Sox pitching staff refused to wilt, with the team’s hurlers combining to strike out 20 Angels in order to preserve the remaining vestiges of hope for 2019.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.