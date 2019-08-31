Mookie Betts kept the power on through Friday’s 15-inning win

A little more than five hours later, Betts hit another home run to almost the same spot to give the Sox a 7-6 victory.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mookie Betts led off Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels by getting ahead in the count and driving a high fastball from Jose Suarez into the visitors’ bullpen in left field.

“We had to find a way to do it,” said Betts, who connected off Trevor Cahill for the game-winner. It was his 23rd of the season.

Betts said the home runs felt like they came in different games. But both were needed after the Sox blew a 6-3 lead and the game sailed into extra innings. It went on to last five hours and 23 minutes but the Sox won for the fifth time in six games.

Advertisement

“Everybody was tired. But every win is important and we had to pull ourselves together,” Betts said.

Betts became the second player in history to hit a home run in the first inning and another in the 15th inning or later in the same game. The first was Red Sox third baseman Vern Stephens on May 30, 1951, in the first game of a doubleheader against the Yankees at Fenway Park.

Stephens hit the first off Eddie Lopat then had a walk-off in the 15th against Spec Shea.

Nate Eovaldi started Friday’s game for the Sox and allowed one run over four innings with eight strikeouts. It was the best he’s pitched since coming off the injured list in July.

“I wasn’t really worried about mechanics. I just went out and competed,” said Eovaldi, who had worked between starts on improving the rhythm of his delivery. That showed in the good tempo he had on the mound.

Advertisement

Andrew Cashner rescued the Sox with four innings of hitless relief. He walked two and struck out three.

“I tried to not necessarily nibble but stay on the edges,” he said. “I was just trying to stay locked in.”

Cashner was 1-4 with an 8.01 ERA in six starts for the Red Sox after being acquired from Baltimore. But he has allowed only one run on four hits over six games and 10 innings as a reliever with four walks and nine strikeouts.

Good communication with the coaching staff about when he will pitch has helped that, Cashner said. He also feels the role has made him more aggressive with his fastball.

Before Cashner came on, Darwinzon Hernandez threw two scoreless innings and struck out five. The 22-year-old lefthander was unflappable in locating his 95-mile per hour fastball.

“High-leverage, no margin for error, facing the heart of the order,” manager Alex Cora said. “He had a good fastball; he threw a few sliders. He showed a lot of composure. He was relaxed and didn’t get ahead of himself. It was fun to watch.”

A blown lead

The Red Sox made a series of mistakes in the bottom of the ninth inning that led to the game going deep into the night.

With a 6-4 lead, Cora left J.D. Martinez in right field instead of putting Jackie Bradley Jr. in to play center field and shifting Betts over to right.

Brandon Workman got ahead of leadoff hitter Brian Goodwin, 0 and 2, before walking him. The righthander essentially walked Mike Trout intentionally, missing high four times in a row.

Advertisement

Shohei Ohtani’s grounder to second was hit too slowly for a double play and the Sox took the out at second. Workman got ahead of Albert Pujols, 0 and 2, and hung a curveball. Pujols slapped it into right field and Goodwin scored.

Martinez let the ball get past him and Ohtani scored the tying run without a throw to the plate.

The Sox were fortunate to hold it there and force extra innings. But Cora did not regret his inaction.

“Not at all,” he said. “We’re playing in an era that a bloop and a fly ball is two runs. The way the ball flies nowadays, it’s not like back in the day.

“Up by three, Jackie was coming in. Up two, I’m keeping J.D. in the lineup.”

Sox add Chacin

The Red Sox signed 31-year-old righthander Jhoulys Chacin to a minor league deal. He was released by Milwaukee on Monday after going 3-10 with a 5.79 ERA.

Chacin, who has played for six teams in 11 seasons, worked out for the Sox at Angel Stadium on Friday.

Chacin has not appeared in a game since July 24. With the minor league season ending Monday, there is limited time to get him work. But the Sox are desperate for starters.

Lefthanded reliever Josh Taylor started Saturday night’s game, the first time the Sox have used an opener this season.

Price returns

David Price will come off the injured list to start Sunday’s series finale. The lefthander has not pitched since Aug. 4 when he allowed seven runs on nine hits over 2⅔ innings against the Yankees. Four days later, the Sox placed Price on the injured list with a cyst in his left wrist. Price eschewed a minor league assignment and pitched a three-inning simulated game on Tuesday at Coors Field in Denver . . . Through Friday, the Sox had homered in 19 consecutive games, three shy of the franchise record set in 2016. The Sox also have homered in 31 of their last 32 games and are on pace to finish with 255. The franchise record is 238, which was set in 2003 . . . Friday left the Sox with a 9-5 record in extra innings, 6-1 on the road. It was their third game this season of five hours or more . . . Among the leftovers from Friday: Ohtani was 0 for 8, struck out a career-high four times and left eight runners on base. Several of his swings were so unbalanced that his helmet flew off . . . Pujols was 4 for 8 with three RBIs. His 2,061 RBIs are fifth all-time, 14 behind Cap Anson and 25 behind Alex Rodriguez.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.