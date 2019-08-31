Red Sox among teams with something to play for in September

That’s something you hear often from managers of contending teams. Sept. 1 has become the day when it’s not looking too far ahead if you talk about the postseason.

— Alex Cora, when asked on Wednesday if the Red Sox still had a shot at the postseason.

“On Sept. 1 we’ll talk about it. I’ve been saying that since April. I’m not going to deviate from that.”

So now that we have Cora’s permission, let’s take a look at what September has in store for the Red Sox and other teams still playing for something.

American League

Astros — Houston is headed for its third consecutive AL West title and is fighting with the Yankees for the top seed in the league. The Astros are 51-17 at Minute Maid Park; so home-field advantage is significant for them. Their other task is to get shortstop Carlos Correa right after an injury-filled season.

Athletics — The Athletics are fighting with the Rays for the second wild card and will be aided by a weak schedule that includes 10 games against the Mariners, Royals, and Tigers. Lefthander Sean Manaea comes off the injured list on Sunday, adding to their starter depth. Matt Harvey will get a shot at working in relief.

Advertisement

Indians — Cleveland surged after the trade deadline and briefly passed the Twins before falling back. Carlos Carrasco returns on Sunday after overcoming leukemia. But Corey Kluber had a setback in his rehab and Jose Ramirez may not return this season after surgery to repair a broken hamate bone. Injuries have left the Indians vulnerable.

Rays — Even with pitchers Jose Alvarado, Yonny Chirinos, and Blake Snell on the injured list, the Rays could make the postseason for the first time since 2013. Righthanded reliever Nick Anderson, obtained from Miami at the deadline, allowed one earned run over 10⅔ innings in his first 11 appearances for the Rays and struck out 20. Snell should be back in a few weeks.

Advertisement

Red Sox — When the Sox lost eight in a row from July 28-Aug. 4 then lost Chris Sale for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury, a collapse seemed imminent. But Cora has held them together. The entitled masses won’t be satisfied with 86-90 wins. But considering their poor starting pitching, that would be an achievement.

Twins — Minnesota hasn’t won 90 or more games since 2010, when Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau were in their primes. Its last playoff series win was in 2002. The Twins’ September will be focused on keeping the rotation as fresh as possible while trying to hold off the Indians, who they will play six more times. But the Twins end with 13 in a row against the White Sox, Royals, and Tigers.

Yankees — Manager Aaron Boone wants to finish with the top seed in the American League but at the same time rest his pitchers for what’s to come. The Yankees have a weak rotation and a reliable bullpen, which will make for interesting postseason strategy. That DJ LeMahieu leads them in WAR with Mike Tauchman third and Gio Urshela fourth is remarkable. Giancarlo Stanton, who has played only nine games, could return.

National League

Braves — Atlanta has been in first place since June 12, something that largely has gone unnoticed with how well the Dodgers, Yankees, and Astros have played. General manager Alex Anthopoulos correctly bet that Josh Donaldson had a comeback season in him, and that has helped the Braves average 5.3 runs. Rookie Mike Soroka is probably their Game 2 or Game 3 starter in a postseason series. Anthopoulos did well to add shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, center fielder Billy Hamilton, and catcher Francisco Cervelli to the roster in August to fill some holes.

Advertisement

Brewers — Milwaukee has a negative run differential but still has better playoffs odds than several teams in the plus column thanks to the erratic NL Central. That Opening Day starter Jhoulys Chacin was designated for assignment then released last Monday tells you how their pitching plans went. But they still have a shot.

Cardinals — The season has not gone as well as St. Louis hoped after some expensive roster additions. But the Cardinals enter the final month with a solid chance to win the Central. Their deep bullpen could lead to postseason success. Paul Goldschmidt has improved his OPS from .769 to .799 since the All-Star break but hasn’t been the force they expected.

Cubs — This will be an interesting next few weeks for Chicago. The Cubs are talented enough to win the Central and get to the NLCS and inconsistent enough to miss the playoffs entirely. Joe Maddon’s job could be on the line and it’s easy to see Theo Epstein deciding to trade some big names — even Kris Bryant? — and changing the look of the team.

Advertisement

Diamondbacks — It’s unlikely Arizona steals the second wild card. But after dealing Zack Greinke at the trade deadline, the Diamondbacks had a winning record in August. As they rebuild the roster, GM Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo are still finding ways to stay competitive. They have been excellent defensively.

Dodgers — Los Angeles is in the same spot the Red Sox were in a year ago, entering the final month with a commanding lead in its division and the luxury of resting its players and lining up its pitching staff for the postseason. The difference is the Dodgers lost the World Series in 2017 and ’18 and there is tremendous pressure to finally break through. Rookie Will Smith, 24, is now their primary catcher. Reliever Joe Kelly had a great August after a poor first four months. He showed up for the Sox last October. The wrist injury Max Muncy sustained on Wednesday is a concern.

Nationals — Dave Martinez was in danger of losing his job when the Nationals started 24-33. A 50-25 surge now has Washington lined up to host the wild-card game. Getting closer Sean Doolittle rested and right is the September priority. He went on the injured list with knee tendinitis, but it was more a case of being worn down. Third baseman Anthony Rendon is set up for a big payday as a free agent.

Phillies — Philadelphia has a dozen players on the injured list — Jake Arrieta, Jay Bruce, Andrew McCutchen, Pat Neshek, and David Robertson among them. Bruce is expected back Sunday, but the rest are done for the season. So manager Gabe Kapler has done well to have his team in the mix. Bryce Harper has a .927 OPS in the second half.

Advertisement

Mets — Their resurgence was fun for a while, but the Mets are essentially done after being swept by the Braves and Cubs. Finishing over .500 may be the most they can accomplish. But Jed Lowie might play this month after being out all season. Is there an offseason trade to be made with the Red Sox?

PROMISE FULFILLED

Rodriguez stands tall this season

Eduardo Rodriguez has 160 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings this season. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe)

It will not be a season to remember for many Red Sox starters. But it has been a step forward for Eduardo Rodriguez, who has pitched beyond the fifth inning 21 times in his 28 starts and leads the team with 165⅔ innings — already 36 more than last season with as many as five starts left.

Rodriguez is 16-5 with a 3.97 earned run average and the Sox are 21-7 when he starts. The last Red Sox lefthander with 20 wins was Mel Parnell in 1953.

It doesn’t seem like a coincidence that Rodriguez was the only Sox starter who had a normal buildup in spring training. It paid off with durability.

“We do believe that he’s strong enough that he can handle the workload,” Alex Cora said. “We always try to stay around 95-105 pitches to certain guys. But with him I feel 115 is good for him. He’s that strong. He’s that smooth with his delivery. There’s not much effort. We talked about it and he’s very honest. He likes the challenge.”

Related: Will Eduardo Rodriguez throw the next no-hitter for the Sox?

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

■ Even with his blown save on Friday, Brandon Workman is a closer to build around. He has 40 appearances without a hit or a run and is averaging 13 strikeouts per nine innings.

Workman throws his curveball nearly half the time and locates it all around the strike zone. He has too many walks (5.3 per nine) but makes up for it by being difficult to make good contact against. Opposing hitters have a .174 slugging percentage against him.

A bullpen core of Workman, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Darwinzon Hernandez, Josh Taylor, and Marcus Walden is a good place to start in 2020. But the Sox should not assume that’s enough given the volatility of relievers.

Heath Hembree is not included on this list because his elbow injury appears to be more than what the Sox are acknowledging.

■ Rick Porcello should be in the running for a Gold Glove. He’s one of only nine pitchers in the American League with a positive DRS. The righthander also is second in putouts (14) and third in assists (20) in the league and has one error.

“It goes back to playing infield when I was in high school,” said Porcello, who was a shortstop at Seton Hall Prep in New Jersey when he didn’t pitch. “I take pride in fielding my position.”

Porcello said Kenny Rogers, a teammate with the 2010 Tigers, impressed on him the need to work on his fielding.

From personal observation, Porcello is by leaps and bounds the Red Sox pitcher who works the hardest in spring training fielding drills.

Dallas Keuchel, now with the Braves, won four of the last five Gold Gloves in the AL.

■ Cora is reading “The Big Book of Saban. The Philosophy, Strategy, and Leadership Style of Nick Saban.” He also has read a similar book about Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his methods.

Given how baseball is changing, the players getting younger and more diverse in terms of their backgrounds, learning from coaches in other sports only makes sense.

■ Dustin Pedroia told me he is sure the Red Sox will allow him to continue trying to make a comeback until that is deemed impossible. And maybe they will.

But when the Sox have to set their 40-man roster after the season, all players on the injured list revert back to active status and are counted.

Related: ‘It would be nice to not hurt.’ Dustin Pedroia knows he’s playing the long game now

The Sox should have enough room to keep Pedroia on the 40 given the number of marginal players they’re carrying on it.

But that also could become the time when Pedroia, his agents, and the Sox have to get together and determine whether a comeback is still realistic and what should come next in terms of relationship with the organization.

Roster spots can become valuable in the offseason and there’s often a crunch.

ETC.

Oh mercy, here’s another hot topic

Yankees manager Aaron Boone thinks baseball should have a mercy rule. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Last week’s column focused on defensive shifts and there was a lot of feedback from readers, both pro and con.

What do you think of a mercy rule?

Yankees manager Aaron Boone would like to see it given the number of lopsided games and position players forced to pitch.

“I think there would be a lot of benefit to that,” Boone told reporters earlier this month. “You would probably eliminate a lot of the unwritten rules of people running or swinging at 3-0 pitches. Just be like, if you get to this point after seven innings or whatever, there might be some merit to that worth exploring.”

The World Baseball Classic has a mercy rule, ending games after five innings if a team leads by 15 runs, or 10 after the seventh inning. But that’s a different level of competition.

Boone has good intentions. But here’s why it’ll likely never happen: television. Ads are sold for nine innings and regional sports networks such as NESN and YES won’t want to give up that content.

There will be changes for position players pitching. Starting next season, position players won’t be allowed to pitch until extra innings or if one team leads by at least seven runs. There will be exceptions for designated two-way players sich as Shohei Ohtani.

A pitch clock likely won’t be implemented until 2022. There’s a clock in the minors and the NCAA will have a 20-second pitch clock in all divisions starting next season.

Extra bases

Through Friday, Mike Yastrzemski had 18 homers and 48 RBIs. The last Giants rookie with at least 20 home runs and 50 RBIs was Dave Kingman in 1972. Mike Yaz and the Giants will be at Fenway Sept. 17-19. But Pablo Sandoval, who needs Tommy John surgery, probably won’t make the trip. He gave the Giants 1.1 WAR the last three seasons with the Sox paying for it. Mercifully, that deal ends after this season . . . Javy Guerra was one of the four prospects the Red Sox traded to the Padres to acquire Craig Kimbrel in 2015. He was a shortstop with a strong arm who struggled to hit in the higher levels of the minors. The Padres called him up in 2018, but Guerra was 2 for 16 with strikeouts. The 23-year-old from Panama could return this month as a relief pitcher. He moved to the mound this season and had 28 strikeouts over 20⅓ innings in his first 20 games in the minors. Guerra is on the 40-man roster and the Padres could call him up in September . . . The Mets and Yankees paid Yoenis Cespedes and Jacoby Ellsbury $50 million this season and neither will play a game . . . The inspiration for Players’ Weekend was to give the players three days to express their individuality, which is great. Keep it coming. But the all-black and all-white uniforms used this season made it almost impossible to see their names and numbers, completely defeating the purpose. Instead of individuality, everybody looked the same . . . The visiting team clubhouse at Petco Park in San Diego is the chillest spot in baseball. There are two acoustic guitars available for anybody who wants to play, a display of skateboard decks in the hallway leading to the dugout and some framed concert posters near the manager’s office. Clubhouse manager TJ Laidlaw did a great job creating the environment . . . Happy birthday to Merlin Nippert, who is 81. The righthanded pitcher appeared in four games for the Sox in 1962, all on the road, and allowed three runs over six innings. Nippert played for manager Johnny Pesky in Triple A that season and had a 2.00 ERA in 58 relief appearances for the Seattle Rainiers. Pesky became manager of the Sox in 1963, but Nippert never made it back to the majors and returned to his native Oklahoma two years later and became a banker. Nippert was one of the Sox players who returned to Fenway Park in 2012 for the 100th anniversary of Fenway Park.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.