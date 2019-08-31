Best-laid plans of Red Sox fall apart in eighth inning

But Ryan Brasier sent the Sox to a damaging loss, allowing a staggering six runs in the eighth inning as the Angels came back for a 10-4 victory.

It worked just the way manager Alex Cora envisioned, the Sox turning a lead over to one of their primary bullpen options late in the game.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Red Sox carefully pieced it together for seven innings on Saturday night, four relief pitchers holding the Los Angeles Angels to three runs.

The Sox had a 4-3 lead on a dispirited Angels team that had lost seven of eight games. But Brasier gave them life, allowing singles by Justin Upton, Kole Calhoun, and Andrelton Simmons.

Advertisement

With two outs, Brasier had a chance to escape the inning with the game tied. But David Fletcher slammed an RBI double to left field. After Mike Trout was intentionally walked, Brian Goodwin singled in two more.

Josh Smith replaced Brasier and allowed a three-run homer by Albert Pujols.

In all, the Angels had seven runs on six hits in the inning. All but one of the hits had exit velocities of at least 94 miles per hour as the Angels hammered the two Red Sox relievers.

The meltdown snapped a three-game win streak for the Sox and left them 5½ games behind in the American League wild card race, now with 26 games left to play.

For a team already facing long odds on making the postseason, it was a loss that will be hard to recover from.

J.D. Martinez was 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs for the Sox. He is 13 of 29 in the last seven games with seven extra-base hits and 17 RBIs.

The Sox were 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. They left 10 men on base.

Advertisement

David Price will come off the injured list to start the series finale on Sunday. The Sox are 5-2 on their road trip.

Lefthander Dillon Peters started for the Angels on what was his 27th birthday and faced 27 batters over 6⅓ innings.

He allowed four runs — three earned — on seven hits and struck out six without a walk.

Martinez had a two-out RBI double in the first inning. The Sox then took a 3-1 lead in the third and Martinez played a role again.

Mookie Betts led off with a double and was at third with two outs when Martinez grounded a single up the middle. Sam Travis reached on an error to extend the inning and Andrew Benintendi took advantage of the mistake with an RBI single.

The Sox created a run in the fourth inning.

Brock Holt led off with a double and took third when Sandy Leon dropped down his team-leading fourth sacrifice of the season. Betts’s sacrifice fly to center field scored Holt and Cora turned around to applaud Leon for helping to make it happen.

The Sox tried a bunt again in the eighth inning. With runners on first and second, Andrew Benintendi gave himself up. Pinch hitter Mitch Moreland drew a walk to load the bases but Holt grounded into a double play.

Friday was the first time since Sept. 17, 2015 the Sox had two sacrifice bunts in a game.

The Sox tried an opener for the first time this season. Lefthander Josh Taylor, pitching for the fourth time in five days, needed 31 pitches to get through the first inning but left the bases loaded.

Advertisement

That proved better than his replacement.

Marcus Walden allowed a run on two singles and a walk in the second inning. Then Calhoun and Luis Rengifo had RBI doubles off Brian Johnson in the third.

But Johnson went on to retire the final 10 batters he faced, three by strikeout, and handed a 4-3 lead off in the seventh inning.

Johnson’s four innings marked his second-longest appearance of the season and his fastball averaged 91 m.p.h., his best this year.

Matt Barnes worked around a two-out double by Goodwin in the seventh inning by retiring Pujols on a grounder to second base.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.