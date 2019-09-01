Bullpen comes up big again as Red Sox win Angels series

“I laugh when people say it was a ‘magic carpet ride’ last year,” said Cora. “There’s no Aladdin here, there’s no magic dust.”

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Just down the road from Disneyland, manager Alex Cora took a moment on Sunday morning to contemplate the nature of fantasy — or, rather, to challenge it. For all that has been said about the seemingly perfect season concocted by the Red Sox in 2018, one that would seem to be a good fit for an amusement park, Cora dismissed the way in which his team’s championship run of a year ago has been characterized.

There certainly has been none visible through most of 2019. But with the regular season now on its final calendar page, the Red Sox hope there are seeds planted, that can be cultivated, and that perhaps may keep growing — if not into a magic beanstalk, then into something that the team can keep climbing through September.

In a series where their starters averaged seven outs, the Red Sox took the rubber match of a three-game survival set against the Angels with a 4-3 victory. With the win, the Sox headed back to Fenway Park 6-2 on their final Western swing of the season and 11-4 since Aug. 13.

Like so much of the season, the win was neither pretty nor easy.

Mookie Betts continued to play the role of catalyst, lining a changeup to center off Angels lefty Andrew Heaney to lead off the first — the third straight game here that Betts opened with a hit. A pair of wild pitches advanced Betts to third before Xander Bogaerts yanked a full-count changeup to left for an RBI single.

Two innings later, the top of the order gave the Red Sox breathing room. Rafael Devers snapped an 0-for-11 skid with a single to left — on yet another Heaney two-strike changeup — and then trotted home when Bogaerts blasted a change into the rocks in center for his 31st homer of the season.

The two-run blast gave the Red Sox a 3-0 lead and gave the shortstop 103 RBI for the year, tying his 2018 career-high. He later added a double, the 26-year-old’s 996th career hit.

One batter later, J.D. Martinez continued his incredible late-summer run, demolishing a Heaney first-pitch curveball for a solo homer to left. The launch was the 34th of the year by Martinez and his 17th off a lefty — second most in Red Sox history to the 18 that David Ortiz blasted in 2006. He has 15 homers in 36 games dating to July 22.

Even so, given a weekend in which the Sox twice blew late-innings leads while asking their bullpen to assume Herculean workloads, the early four-run advantage seemed vulnerable. Especially on a day when David Price made his first start in four weeks following an injured list stint with a wrist cyst.

Price lacked power, his fastball at 89–91 m.p.h., but showed the ability to mix and command his pitches over two scoreless innings in which he allowed one hit and walked a batter. But with his pitch count at 45, the Red Sox turned the last seven innings to their bullpen — a group taxed for 20 innings (including reliever Josh Taylor’s two-inning Saturday start) in the first two games of the series.

Travis Lakins entered for the third and allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over two innings. Righthander Ryan Weber — like Lakins, a Sunday callup — followed with scoreless work in the fifth and sixth frames. Hector Velazquez, aided by a searing Brian Goodwin liner that found the glove of Sam Travis at first base for a double play, contributed a scoreless seventh.

Those performances positioned the Red Sox to put an advantage into the hands of their highest-leverage relievers, though still came with no guarantees. Matt Barnes, asked to pitch on a third straight day for just the third time this year, allowed a leadoff homer to Justin Upton in the eighth, but closed the inning with a 4-3 lead still in hand thanks to a pair of strikeouts.

That, in turn, put the game in the hands of Brandon Workman, who’d blown a save opportunity on Friday night that set in motion a 15-inning marathon. This time, Workman completed the task, working around hitting Mike Trout to induce a harmless flyout to center by Brian Goodwin and secure his 10th save.

With the win, the Red Sox (74-63) moved within 5½ games of the Rays, five of Cleveland, and 4½ of Oakland with 25 games to play. They remain a longshot, but one that has not lost hope of starting to find some answers in a season of riddles.

“Hey, we’ll take our chances,” said Cora. “It’s not impossible. It happened before. And we’re very talented.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.