Game 137: Red Sox at Angels lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI

Red Sox vs. Heaney: Betts 2-6, Bogaerts 2-7, Martinez 2-3, Moreland 0-5, Bradley Jr. 2-3, Leon 2-4, , Benintendi 1-3, Devers 1-2, Holt 0-1, Travis 0-1, Vazquez 0-2.

Angels vs. Price: Pujols 10-34, Trout 5-26, Calhoun 5-19, Simmons 4-15, Upton 3-8, Smith 2-4, Fletcher 0-2, Hermosillo 0-2, Stassi 0-2.

Stat of the Day: After a stretch of six games without allowing a home run from June 8 to July 7, David Price gave up at least one in his next five starts and eight total in that span (July 14-Aug. 4) before going on the injured list.

Notes: This is Price’s first game since Aug. 4. He was sidelined by a cyst in his left wrist ... Price has not posted a win since July 7, when he pitched five innings of a victory over the Tigers ... The Red Sox have won six of their last 10 games, but are 5.5 games behind in the race for a wild-card playoff berth ... From Peter Abraham in today’s Red Sox Notebook: The Sox will call up five players, three of them pitchers, from Triple A Pawtucket on Sunday. Michael Chavis would have been one, manager Alex Cora indicated, if not for soreness on his left side that developed Friday. Righthanders Ryan Weber and Hector Velazquez will be among those added, a team source said. ... After Sunday’s finale on the west coast, the Sox are off Monday before starting a three-game set vs. the Twins, who on Saturday broke the MLB record the Yankees set last season for home runs in a season. The Twins have 268 after Saturday’s game, a loss to the Tigers.

