It’s not the blown saves dragging down Red Sox, it’s this.

On Saturday night, the Sox carried a 4-3 lead through seven innings, only to see an eighth-inning bullpen meltdown turn a one-run advantage into a 10-4 loss. It marked the ninth time this year that the Red Sox lost a game that they led after seven.

It is one thing to blow a save, and quite another to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. And the Red Sox’ postseason position on the outside looking in has a great deal to do with their inability to put away games that are, for most teams, already in hand.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Yes, the Red Sox lead the American League with 27 blown saves, but that statistic tells a very incomplete story. After all, the A’s have blown 26 saves, while the Yankees and Rays each have 23.

The Sox have led after seven innings 72 times — nearly as many as the Rays (74), and more than Cleveland (69). Yet the Sox are just 63-9 (.875) in those games thanks to numerous late blown leads from which they never recovered. By comparison, the Rays are 70-4. Cleveland is 66-3.

In other words, the Sox have six more losses than Cleveland when leading after seven innings, and five more losses than Tampa Bay — just about exactly the gap between those teams in the loss column for the season.

“Honestly, I don’t have an explanation,” mamanger Alex Cora said of his team’s struggles to preserve leads. “[Saturday] we didn’t execute pitches. It happens. Sometimes it’s defense. I don’t know. I wish I could have an answer. But you roll with the guys that you have. They’re doing their best. It just happened that certain days, it’s not happening for us.”

The impact on the Red Sox season has been considerable , and magnified by the fact that Cora typically uses his best relievers in an effort to secure those games. Thus, when they go awry, not only does the team suffer a gut-punch of a loss, but it also faces a depleted bullpen the next day.

“You go all in as far as the usage in the bullpen and then it doesn’t happen. It’s tough to manage the next game,” said Cora. “It’s been like that the whole season, but hey, it is what it is, and now you’ve got X amount of games to gain X amount of games and make it to the playoffs.”

Six for September

With Sept. 1 bringing the ability to expand the big-league roster from 25 to 40 players, the Red Sox added a half-dozen on Sunday. Outfielder Gorkys Hernandez, catcher Juan Centeno, and righthanders Hector Velazquez, Ryan Weber, and Travis Lakins joined the team from Triple A Pawtucket, as did righthander Jhoulys Chacin — who reached a minor league deal with the Sox on Saturday after being released by the Brewers in August.

Hernandez, who signed a minor league deal with the Sox last winter, was immediately put in the lineup on Sunday as the starting centerfielder against Angels lefty Andrew Heaney. Though Hernandez hit .219/.319/.377 in Pawtucket this year, he posted a .305/.408/.533 line against southpaws. Given the Red Sox’ season-long struggles against lefties (20-24 after Sunday, compared to 54-39 against righthanded starters), the Sox were eager to add a bit of righthanded thump.

Hernandez went 0 for 3, Cora pinch-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr. against righty Hansel Robles in the ninth.

“For X or Y reason, we haven’t been able to get going against lefties,” said Cora. “We just feel like we’re going to face [Heaney], obviously next weekend we’ll probably face two or three [against the Yankees]. It gives us options to manage the game.

“As everybody knows, this September is going to be different as far as pitcher usage. Be ready for four hours — well, we usually play those games anyway — but it seems like the teams we have on the schedule, they’re going to load up the rosters with pitchers and it will be matchup games from the get-go. So we’ll join the party.”

Lakins, Weber, and Velazquez all add depth to the bullpen, and all pitched on Sunday — they covered the third to the seventh collectively, with Lakins allowing five hits and two runs in his two innings. Centeno gives the Red Sox more flexibility to manage their usage of catchers Christian Vazquez and Sandy Leon.

Chacin (3-10, 5.79 in 19 starts with the Brewers) hasn’t pitched in a game since July 24. While the Sox could consider him for a start down the road, particularly in a bullpen game, he’ll be available initially as a reliever.

“Obviously there’s going to be a few days where it will be a bullpen day and we’ll see the matchups,” said Cora. “If we feel that he’ll start and can give us three innings, we’ll start with him, but as of now, today obviously he’s in the bullpen.”

Velazquez, Weber, and Lakins were already on the 40-man roster. To clear spots for Hernandez, Centeno, and Chacin, the Red Sox transferred Chris Sale and Steven Wright to from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list, and outrighted Double A Portland first baseman Joey Curletta off the 40-man roster.

Bradley on bench

Bradley started on the bench for all three contests against the Angels, who started three lefties in the series. The outfielder said that his absence from the lineup wasn’t driven by health concerns. “I ain’t on the DL,” he observed. “I’m just ready whenever my name is called.” Bradley hit .200, but with a .393 OBP, against lefties in August . . . The Red Sox have at least one extra-base hit in 151 straight games, tied with the 2000-01 Reds for the fourth-longest streak in modern MLB history. The record of 164 games is held by the 2004-05 Red Sox . . . Mike Silverman, in his 25th season on the Red Sox beat, covered his final game for the Boston Herald. He will join the Globe this month as a sports business reporter.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.