On conflicts of interest in MLB, and other thoughts

The commish came to Boston and reminded us that we should not necessarily trust Ortiz’s positive drug test from 2003. Who else ever got that kind of forgiveness? Nobody. Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez, and Sammy Sosa were the other MLB players whose names were leaked as PED users from the 2003 tests. None of them got similar help from the commissioner.

■ It’s outrageous that Major League Baseball has Dominican Republic law officials on its payroll . It compromises everything we hear from the island related to MLB, drugs, and crime. Makes me wonder about commissioner Rob Manfred’s curious presidential pardon of David Ortiz on the day Ortiz retired in 2016.

Picked-up pieces from vacation while waiting for the first shred of credibility regarding the June shooting of David Ortiz . . .

Now that we know that high-ranking officers in the Dominican National Police are working for MLB, it makes the Ortiz-shooting “mistaken identity” theory doubly ludicrous.

Meanwhile, we have Ortiz hiring former Boston Police boss Ed Davis (whose clients include the Red Sox and the Globe) to get to the bottom of things. Yeesh. The conflicts of interest in this case get more staggering by the hour.

Over the weekend, Ortiz’s wife Tiffany posted Instagram photos of the slugger in France with Red Sox/Globe owner John Henry and his wife, Linda Henry.

■ Friday’s Globe included a report on the new TB12 center opening in the Back Bay. In shady Alex Guerrero fashion, the Globe was prohibited from taking photographs inside the facility and TB12 employees would not allow a tour of the 10,000-square-foot workout palace, citing HIPAA privacy rules.

What a joke. It’s a bloody workout facility, not the Mayo Clinic.

Brady’s merchandise mart is not yet open for fitness classes but will take appointments if you want to pony up $240 for a 90-minute workout. You can also buy Tom’s book, TB12 snacks, pliability rollers, and assorted hats and vitamins.

Brady’s longevity remains the best ad for TB12 (forever-young Tom looks more like a clay-mation figure every day), but not every NFL star has benefitted similarly. TB12 client Julian Edelman was popped with a four-game suspension (substance undisclosed) last year, and Rob Gronkowski, who had to retire at the age of 29, last week recited a frightful litany of pain he endured in his final non-pliable season.

■ The Red Sox not having any rested pitchers for Saturday night’s loss to the Angels was borderline GM malpractice. It was supposed to be a bullpen game, but Alex Cora needed rested arms in the wake of Friday’s 15-inning win in Anaheim. The Sept. 1 callups were still a day away, so that left Cora without ready relievers Saturday. And what happened? On a day when the A’s and Indians lost, Ryan Brasier blew a 4-3 lead in the eighth, surrendering six earned runs in a 10-4 loss.

It’s been almost four weeks since I said I’d be shocked if Dave Dombrowski is still Boston’s baseball boss next season, and there has been no vote of confidence from Sox ownership.

Dombrowski is heading into the final year of his contract in 2020. Early this year, when Nick Cafardo asked Henry if Dombrowski’s contract would be extended, the owner said, “In this day and age, it probably doesn’t make sense for your general manager to go into his final year without a contract. So that would mean something should happen this year.’’

Attempts to paint the Sox as wild-card contenders are somewhat laughable. Boston’s pitching staff is mediocre and worn down. The Sox have 27 blown saves. And the math simply doesn’t work when you need two teams ahead of you to collapse.

And let’s not forget that the Red Sox are a pathetic 23-37 (.383) against teams with winning records. After an easy week on the road against the Padres, Rockies, and Angels, the Sox face the first-place Twins and Yankees at Fenway this week. Let’s see how “hot” the Sox are now that they’re not playing the Dolphins, Bills, and Jets.

■ QUIZ: Name the Red Sox career leader in pickoffs by a pitcher (answer below).

■ Weird to see the UMass hockey coach and athletic director going back and forth on Twitter with 98.5 The SportsHub’s Marc Bertrand after alum Beetle tweeted some tough stuff when UMass was smoked by Rutgers in its opener over the weekend.

“Anyone who expected overnight changes just doesn’t understand,’’ tweeted puck boss Greg Carvel.

“You let 1 bad quarter at Rutgers determine the state of our program,” insisted athletic director Ryan Bamford.

Bertrand shot back with, “Circle the wagons, much, Ryan?’’

BC already hates Beetle. Now UMass. “Who do I have left?’’ asked Bertrand.

■ Desperate Buffalo Bills fans are geeked up about a 4-0 preseason.

■ Tony La Russa does not know Bob Cousy well, but when the two met a while back, La Russa graciously told Cooz to reach out if he ever needed anything. Last month, when Cousy found himself in need of a second private jet to fly family members from Worcester to D.C. for his Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony, Cooz reached out to La Russa, and the Hall of Fame manager delivered. “Cooz is a legend,’’ said La Russa. “I was happy to help out.’’

■ Roger Clemens’s wife, Debbie, confirms that she was an infant in Dealey Plaza on the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. Born Debra Godfrey, the Rocket’s wife was six months old when her parents took her downtown to see the president’s motorcade on Nov. 22, 1963.

“My mom thought there was more than one shooter,’’ she offered when I spoke with her on the night Clemens pitched two scoreless innings at the Oldtime Baseball Game in Cambridge. Debbie and Roger are grandparents of twin boys.

■ I’m looking for the Chargers and Rams to have down seasons in the wake of their playoff duds against the Patriots last winter. It happens to a lot of teams after they gets pantsed by the Patriots in the postseason.

The Seahawks haven’t been the same since Pete Carroll handed the Lombardi Trophy to the Patriots, and the same thing happened to Matt Ryan and the Falcons. Franchises are psychologically damaged after they choke against the Patriots.

■ There were some Week 1 college football scores in the spirit of the US women’s soccer team’s World Cup match vs. Thailand: Penn State 79, Idaho 7; Maryland 79, Howard 0; Alabama 42, Duke 3. Wonder if there were any Rapinoe-esque second-half touchdown celebrations.

■ The Yankees hit 74 home runs in August, shattering the previous major league record of 58. Aaron Judge, who never does much against the Red Sox, hit six in his final eight games of the month.

■ US Open officials fined Spanish player Carla Suarez Navarro $40,000 for tanking her match against a Hungarian qualifier last week. What would the tennis federation do with the Dolphins?

■ The New York Post wonders if Ray Lewis will wear his white suit on “Dancing With The Stars”?

■ Forget about running for Congress in Arizona, we’d love to see Schill jump into the Ed Markey/Joe Kennedy senatorial scrum from the Republican side.

■ I miss Mike Lynch on Channel 5 already. The station should have kept him on nightly.

■ Dennis Eckersley has dubbed the Globe’s Alex Speier “Stat Masterson.’’

■ Quiz answer: Jon Lester, 24.

