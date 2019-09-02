J.D. Martinez continues to do huge damage at the plate

Martinez is now amidst the sort of season and surge that have established him as one of the best hitters in the game over the past six seasons. And perhaps more notably, the stretch has added to a three-year span in which Martinez has been practically Pujolsian.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — As J.D. Martinez cruised into second base following his sixth-inning double on Friday, a lumbering presence sneaked up behind him and delivered a friendly pat on the belly. When it comes to generationally great righthanded sluggers, it takes one to know one, and there are few who can better appreciate what Martinez has become better than Angels first baseman Albert Pujols .

The Red Sox slugger delivered a barnstorming tour for the ages during the just-completed road trip. Over eight games in San Diego, Colorado, and Anaheim, he went 14 for 31 with a .452/.526/1.097 line while launching six homers and driving in 18 runs. The Angels couldn’t be faulted for giving him the Barry Bonds treatment on Sunday, walking him twice in his four plate appearances after he blasted an Andrew Heaney curveball for a solo homer in his second plate appearance.

The Red Sox cleanup hitter now has a .317/.393/.590 line for the year with 34 homers, a pace that would yield 40 at season’s end. There is a very real the possibility he will join Pujols and Alex Rodriguez as the only righthanded batters this century to have three straight years of hitting at least .300 with 40 or more homers.

“There’s a reason he got two Silver Sluggers last year,” said Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers, alluding to the fact that Martinez became the first player ever to be recognized as the best hitter at two different positions in his league in 2018, receiving recognition as the foremost offensive force in the AL at both designated hitter and left field. “He’s a special hitter, and he’s got the power to back it up. He prepares, he works, and when that swing hits a groove and they throw him pitches over the plate, it’s a lot of fun to watch.”

Martinez had “just” 19 homers through the first 100 Red Sox games this year — a solid mark for most, a down period for him — while posting a .285/.360/.506 line. But over his last 36 games (and the last 37 Red Sox games), he’s hitting .400/.476/.807 with 15 homers, elevating his season totals to what are now familiar elite plateaus.

“There were a lot of groundballs to shortstop,” said Hyers. “He was just trying to work to get his legs back underneath him and to be more aggressive to the ball in his lower half and not sort of sitting back and getting stuck on the backside, causing some spin action where he’s twisting. That’s when he hits a lot of groundballs. Now he’s getting through it. When he finishes out front and sticks it as we call it, that’s when he’s dangerous.”

He is hitting .410/.493/.910 with 17 homers and a 1.403 OPS against lefties. In the last 100 years, there have only been four instances of hitters posting an OPS of 1.400 or better against southpaws, most recently when Ryan Braun had a 1.480 mark against lefties in 2007. Martinez is also threatening to set a Red Sox record for homers in a season against lefties (David Ortiz holds the record with 18 in 2006) and could become just the 10th player ever with at least 20 homers in a season against southpaws.

“That’s incredible,” said Hyers. “They’re just kind of matching the angle of his swing plane right now.”

Betts open to change

Mookie Betts continued his career-long excellence in Anaheim, going 7 for 15 with two homers and a double while scoring five times, including runs in each of the three games of the series. That performance stood in contrast to the three games that preceded it, in which the Red Sox leadoff hitter went 1 for 12.

A small change in Betts’s stance laid the groundwork for the improved performance. Betts opened his stance slightly, his front foot angled slightly toward first base at the start of the at-bat, before moving into line with the pitcher while striding toward the pitch. The increased movement in his lower half, Betts said, represented an effort “to try to find a way to get into my legs a little better.”

“I was just getting a little spinny,” Betts said. “I was trying to stay through the ball a little better. I don’t know if it’s necessarily to pull, but to stay through it. If I pull, I pull; if it goes the other way, it goes the other way, but stay through the ball.”

The alteration paid immediate dividends on Friday, when Betts led off the game with a solo homer to left, then delivered the game-winning homer to left in the 15th inning. That immediate payoff was somewhat reminiscent of another in 2018, when Betts spent an off day prior to a series in Anaheim working with hitting consultant Doug Latta and immediately hit three homers in the following game. This time, though Latta attended Friday’s game as a guest of Hyers, the outfielder made the swing adjustment on his own. For his career, Betts has a .309/.375/.676 line at Angel Stadium with seven homers in 17 games.

Reining in the rover

In the middle of last month, Red Sox manager Alex Cora outlined a plan to employ his pitching staff aggressively. In an echo of last year’s postseason, with the Red Sox embarking upon a stretch of the schedule in which they’d have five off days over a period of 2½ weeks, Cora suggested an openness to employing his rotation members out of the bullpen in a “rover” role similar to the one he used during the 2018 playoffs.

But aside from delaying slightly the move of Nate Eovaldi from the bullpen to the rotation while having the righthander pitch in Cleveland in back-to-back games on Aug. 13 and 14, Cora never used his starters in the rover role. Even during an Anaheim series in which the bullpen ran on fumes due to three starts by Eovaldi, Josh Taylor, and David Price that totaled seven innings, Cora didn’t consider Rick Porcello or Eduardo Rodriguez as bullpen options.

“You can take advantage of X amount of off days, but they still have to roll the next 10 days against the Twins and Toronto,” Cora said. “It’s not as easy as people think it is. What we did in October last year, that was out of the norm . . . You look back at the World Series champs or runner-ups, what we did, it was never done before. David Price was ready to pitch every day. Rick Porcello was ready to pitch every day. Nate Eovaldi was ready to pitch every day. Now, 162 games, there are certain games we can do that, but the schedule will let you know when. It’s not that easy.

“There’s stuff that we know that we don’t have to tell people about, but, hey, we’ve got to take care of these guys. It’s all-in, but you’ve got to be careful. There’s no November coming up. We’ve got September and October. So we’ve got to be careful with it.”

Cora also noted that his freedom to employ rovers last October followed a September in which he was able to manage pitcher workloads carefully as the Red Sox cruised toward October with the division well in hand.

“[The pitchers] knew that was coming,” said Cora. “Last year we had the luxury of tapering down and preparing for that.”

With their 6-2 trip through the west, the Red Sox are now 40-29 (.580) on the road, the fifth best record in the majors. But they are just 34-34 at home, including a modest 34-32 (.515) at Fenway Park. The primary disparity in the team’s performance has been with their pitchers, who have forged a 4.44 ERA on the road (10th in the majors) but a 4.91 mark at home (24th). Of their remaining 25 contests, 13 are home games . . . Triple-A outfielder Cole Sturgeon matched a PawSox franchise record by blasting three runs, including a walkoff, two-run shot in the 10th inning, in Pawtucket’s season finale, a 4-3 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

