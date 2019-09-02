Rafael Devers has been a breath of fresh air in a tough Red Sox season

It’s his way of blocking out the noise of the crowd, the pitcher staring back at him with bad intentions, and the weight of knowing just how much the Red Sox have come to depend on him this season.

Rafael Devers was not aware of this when asked why he takes half a step out of the batter’s box before every pitch to close his eyes and take a deep breath. But it’s the same principle.

A deep cleansing breath is one of the foundations of yoga. It is often referred to as pranayama, a term loosely defined as bringing the mind and body into union.

Only then, when he exhales from deep inside his chest, is the 22-year-old ready to hit.

Those calm moments unleash a great fury.

Devers leads the majors with 221 batted balls having an exit velocity of at least 95 miles per hour. That force has produced a .321 batting average, a .947 OPS, 28 home runs, and a team-leading 104 RBIs.

Devers leads the majors in hits (176) and extra-base hits (80) and is second only to teammate Mookie Betts in runs with 113.

He is also the first player with at least 100 runs and 100 RBIs before turning 23 since Miguel Cabrera in 2005. Only one Red Sox player — Ted Williams — has done that.

At 74-63, the Red Sox are fighting to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot as they open a series with the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

What Devers has provided hitting second in the lineup has helped the Sox overcome their below-average pitching.

It’s a vast difference from a year ago when Devers was unhappily playing for Triple A Pawtucket.

He was ostensibly on an injury rehabilitation assignment even though his strained left hamstring felt fine. The Sox were making a point to Devers that playing time in the majors had to be earned.

His pregame preparation was too casual and his defense at third base inconsistent. The skills were there but not always the commitment.

“He had a lot to learn,” manager Alex Cora said.

Devers is tied with teammate Xander Bogaerts for the major league lead in doubles with 48. (jim davis/globe staff)

Devers was activated Sept. 4 and was in and out of the lineup the rest of the season, including the playoffs. His three-run homer off Houston’s Justin Verlander helped clinch Game 5 of the ALCS and send the Sox to the World Series. But he had only three more plate appearances in the World Series than Eduardo Nunez.

An offseason dedicated to improving his condition coupled with following the lead of more experienced players on how best to study opposing pitchers helped create a player the Red Sox can build around.

“A monster,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “One of best young hitters in the game.”

First baseman Mitch Moreland, who speaks less Spanish than Devers does English, has become a good friend. The two talk often about hitting, defensive positioning, and their families.

“I’m proud of Raffy, I really am,” Moreland said. “I think I should be asking him about hitting because he’s come such a long way this year. But he put in the work.”

It’s what the Red Sox expected going back to when they first saw Devers play.

Devers grew up in the seaside town of Sanchez in the Samana province of the Dominican Republic. His earliest memories of baseball are tagging along to watch his father play in one of the local amateur leagues.

“Baseball was always something I was around,” he said. “I’d play with my father and watch his games. But some of his games were in places where there was trouble and my mom wouldn’t let me go.”

Devers’s father, also named Rafael, was a catcher, and he initially wanted to play the same position.

But when Devers arrived for a workout at the Red Sox academy in El Toro in 2011, he was made a third baseman. Red Sox scouts, Manny Nanita in particular, were impressed and reports quickly got back to Boston.

Eddie Romero, newly promoted to vice president of international scouting at the time, flew down to see Devers and was equally taken with his bat speed, ability to make contact, and strong arm. Even at 14, it was clear Devers was a special player.

“He became a priority target,” Romero said.

Former general manager Ben Cherington was among the team executives who saw Devers play in person and approved a $1.5 million signing bonus.

The Red Sox feared the Rockies would offer even more, but Devers wanted the Sox as much as they wanted him.

“What sealed it for me was after one tryout, I was chatting with Devers and he said, ‘I don’t want to do any more tryouts, this is my team,’ ” said Romero, now an assistant general manager. “In reality he chose us before we chose him.”

Said Devers: “The Sox were the first team to watch me play and I always liked David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez. I wanted to play with them.”

Devers signed on Aug. 9, 2013, and within 20 months — incredibly fast when compared with his peers — he was playing for Single A Greenville.

He was part of a roster that included Andrew Benintendi, Michael Chavis, Mauricio Dubon, and Yoan Moncada at various points of the season. All are now in the majors, Dubon with the Giants and Moncada with the White Sox.

Devers led the team with 70 RBIs and moved quickly through the system.

“That year, I knew I could do something with baseball,” said Devers, who uses the assistance of team translator Bryan Almonte to conduct most of his interviews but is comfortable speaking English in less formal settings. “I was around a lot of good players and I thought I was in their class.”

Teammate J.D. Martinez has since encouraged that mentality, telling Devers not to be satisfied with two hits when he’s capable of three. Xander Bogaerts also has become a mentor, working with Devers on his play at third.

In what has been a wearying season for the Sox, Devers is part of a clubhouse that largely stayed together.

“He’s a good kid,” said Bogaerts, who, like Devers, also made his debut at 20 but was a more polished player. “We treat him like a little brother but he’s one of the best players in the league.”

That’s the standard Devers wants to be measured by.

“I look more at Mike Trout and Jose Altuve,” he said. “I want to do what they have done. I respect the younger players in the league. But I have bigger goals.”

Devers has a daughter, 3-year-old Rachell, with his longtime girlfriend Brenda. They live in the Dominican and only occasionally visit Boston.

Devers’s parents have come to watch him play but so far none of his eight brothers and sisters. Each of his parents had three children before they were married and then had three more.

“Sleep!” said Devers when asked what he does on days off in Boston. But he is trying to learn more about the city and finds it intriguing. For now, his favorite place to eat is the restaurant on the street level of his apartment building.

“I love Boston, especially when it’s the good weather,” Devers said. “No matter what team we play, the park is always full. That’s something special.”

Devers, who is under team control for four more seasons, is open to the idea of a long-term contract.

“If it happens, that would be cool,” he said. “We’ll see. I don’t think about it too much. But this was the team I always wanted to play for and I hope I stay here.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.