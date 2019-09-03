fb-pixel
7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 138: Twins at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,September 3, 2019, 58 minutes ago
Rick Porcello struck out eight in seven scoreless innings the last time he faced the Twins on June 17.
Rick Porcello struck out eight in seven scoreless innings the last time he faced the Twins on June 17.(Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)

Here are the lineups:

RED SOX (74-62)TWINS (85-52)
TBATBA
Pitching: RHP Rick Porcello (12-10, 5.42 ERA)Pitching: RHP Randy Dobnak (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Game time: 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Dobnak: No history

Twins vs. Porcello: Cruz 7-43, Schoop 8-27, Cron 5-18, Rosario 2-21, Gonzalez 4-17, Kepler 3-18, Sano 2-13, Castro 5-13, Polanco 3-12, Buxton 1-6, Adrianza 0-2, Cave 1-2, Garver 0-2.

Here are the pitching matchups for the rest of the series:

Wednesday: RHP Jose Berrios (11-7, 3.57 ERA) vs. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (16-5. 3.97 ERA).

Thursday: LHP Martin Perez (9-6, 4.89 ERA) vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 6.23 ERA).

Stat of the Day: Over eight games in San Diego, Colorado, and Anaheim, J.D. Martinez went 14 for 31 with a .452/.526/1.097 line while launching six homers and driving in 18 runs.

Notes: A pivotal week for the Red Sox begins with a three-game series with the AL Central-leading Twins. They have won three-straight series and are 6-1 on this road trip ... It will not get any easier for the Sox, who will then face the Yankees, who have the best record in baseball, in a four-game series at Fenway beginning Friday ... Martinez leads the Red Sox with 34 home runs and is slugging .590 ... The Red Sox have compiled a .276 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .322 ... Xander Bogaerts is 16-for-41 with six doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games ... Minnesota’s team on-base percentage of .338 is fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with an OBP of .385 ... Rick Porcello had a 4.00 ERA through five August starts (12 earned runs in 27 innings) ... Dobnak will make his first career MLB start in place of Jose Berrios, who was pushed back a day.

Song of the Day: “The Gap” by Thompson Twins

