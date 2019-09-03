Game 138: Twins at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Dobnak: No history

Twins vs. Porcello: Cruz 7-43, Schoop 8-27, Cron 5-18, Rosario 2-21, Gonzalez 4-17, Kepler 3-18, Sano 2-13, Castro 5-13, Polanco 3-12, Buxton 1-6, Adrianza 0-2, Cave 1-2, Garver 0-2.

Here are the pitching matchups for the rest of the series:

Wednesday: RHP Jose Berrios (11-7, 3.57 ERA) vs. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (16-5. 3.97 ERA).

Thursday: LHP Martin Perez (9-6, 4.89 ERA) vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 6.23 ERA).

Stat of the Day: Over eight games in San Diego, Colorado, and Anaheim, J.D. Martinez went 14 for 31 with a .452/.526/1.097 line while launching six homers and driving in 18 runs.

Notes: A pivotal week for the Red Sox begins with a three-game series with the AL Central-leading Twins. They have won three-straight series and are 6-1 on this road trip ... It will not get any easier for the Sox, who will then face the Yankees, who have the best record in baseball, in a four-game series at Fenway beginning Friday ... Martinez leads the Red Sox with 34 home runs and is slugging .590 ... The Red Sox have compiled a .276 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .322 ... Xander Bogaerts is 16-for-41 with six doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games ... Minnesota’s team on-base percentage of .338 is fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with an OBP of .385 ... Rick Porcello had a 4.00 ERA through five August starts (12 earned runs in 27 innings) ... Dobnak will make his first career MLB start in place of Jose Berrios, who was pushed back a day.

Song of the Day: “The Gap” by Thompson Twins

