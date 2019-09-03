Slow start sinks Red Sox in loss to Twins

It’s September, and Cora is still clinging to his belief. It’s part of what makes him such an effective manager. But ahead of their crucial three-game set against the Twins, Cora admitted, “It’s easy to say. I can map it out and give you a lot of reasons we could do this, but obviously over the course of this season I’ve been trying to give you guys reasons to believe in us, and it hasn’t happened on the field.”

It’s not smart to count a team out, Cora said. He’s been confident the entire year that his team was one swing or one game away from turning this around.

Manager Alex Cora has remained steadfast that this version of the Red Sox has another gear it could reach. That the talent on the roster was too great to not make a run.

Advertisement

The Sox didn’t get it done on Tuesday night either, losing to the Twins, 6-5.

Rick Porcello got the start, and with runners on first and second in the first inning, a broken-bat single to left by Miguel Sano put the Twins up, 1-0.

Jorge Polanco led off the third with a single to right. Luis Arraez doubled off the left-field wall to put runners on second and third with one out. Porcello got Sano swinging to record the second out, but Jake Cave — who flew out to deep center field in the first — tripled off the wall in right, giving the Twins a 3-0 lead.

Porcello worked a scoreless fourth inning, but it wouldn’t be long before he felt the true impact of this Minnesota lineup, which leads the majors in homers. In the fifth inning, Nelson Cruz crushed a solo shot to center on a hanging slider. Arraez then singled to right, and Sano laced a two-run shot to center field that went an estimated 452 feet. Porcello’s night was done after he failed to record an out in the fifth.

Advertisement

The Sox made it a game in the bottom of the frame. Brock Holt’s ground out to Polanco at shortstop brought across the Sox’ first run. Then with two outs and two on, Rafael Devers homered to right field, shrinking the deficit to 6-4.

Cora decided to go with Marcus Walden for the sixth and Darwinzon Hernandez for the seventh. Neither allowed a hit, and Hernandez struck out the side.

Devers had a chance to make another statement in the bottom of the seventh with two on and two outs, but he flew out to left field to end the inning.

Andrew Benintendi made it 6-5 with a solo shot to left in the eighth.

And after Brandon Workman struck out the side in the ninth, the Sox had their chance in the bottom of the inning. Holt singled and pinch hitter Gorkys Hernandez’s sacrifice bunt advanced Holt to second. But Mookie Betts grounded back to the pitcher, and Devers struck out to end it.