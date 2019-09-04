Red Sox call up four more pitchers, giving them 21 on the roster

Prior to the second game of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, the Red Sox recalled lefthanded pitcher Bobby Poyner and righthanded pitchers Colten Brewer, Trevor Kelley, and Mike Shawaryn from Triple A Pawtucket.

Manager Alex Cora has said the Red Sox would be creative heading into September, taking advantage of the expanded rosters. Adding those four arms adds depth to what has been an overworked bullpen and underperforming rotation.