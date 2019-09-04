Eduardo Rodriguez, Mookie Betts shine in Red Sox victory over Twins

Rodriguez went to his fastball two more times in the Kepler at-bat before breaking off a filthy 88-mile-per-hour changeup with late movement that fooled Kepler and sent him down swinging.

Rodriguez faced the Twins’ first three batters — Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz — and started Kepler off with a fastball in for a ball, but came back with the same pitch which Kepler fouled off.

Eduardo Rodriguez submitted his most impressive inning of his season in the top of the first of Wednesday night’s matchup against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

Rodriguez quickly worked the count 0-2 to Polanco on a cutter and fastball that Polanco fouled off. He couldn’t get Polanco to chase a high and outside fastball, but on the following pitch, almost in the exact same spot at the exact same speed, Polanco swung right through it.

Cruz was his easiest victim. After a cutter for a called-strike, Cruz chased a changeup in the dirt. Rodriguez followed with back-to-back fastballs, the latter he buried in on the hands of Cruz for a called strike three.

Rodriguez’s fastball came in at an effortless 95 m.p.h. His changeup, despite the high velocity, had hitters out in front. It set the tone for a 6-2 Sox win.

Rodriguez’s career-high 17th win of the season was co-authored by Mookie Betts, who went 4 for 5 with a pair of home runs in his first two plate appearances and drove in five of the Red Sox’ six runs.

Betts hit a solo shot off Twins starter Jose Berrios in the bottom of the first inning on the first pitch he saw. He then followed up with a three-run blast in the third off another first-pitch offering from Berrios.

It was the first game Betts ever homered twice on his first two pitches of a game. It was the third game of his career where he hit a first-pitch homer in the first inning, the last coming in 2018 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Christian Vazquez accounted for the only other RBI when he doubled to left, scoring Brock Holt to give the Red Sox a 5-0 lead.

In the seventh, Rodriguez struck out Polanco again, registering his eighth strikeout of the night.

He departed the game to a standing ovation from an appreciative Fenway Park crowd. Ryan Brasier took over for Rodriguez in the top of the eighth inning and gave up a two-run homer to Eddie Rosario.

Manager Alex Cora wanted to stay away from Josh Taylor, but with one out in the frame, Cora summoned Taylor from the bullpen. He induced a Jake Cave groundout. C.J. Cron then singled off Taylor, but he struck out Jonathan Schoop to end the top half of the eighth.

Darwinzon Hernandez struck out Willians Astudillo to start the ninth, but ran into trouble, walking Mitch Garver and Luis Arraez. Cora was forced to go to Brandon Workman against Cruz and Workman got a double-play ball to secure the win.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.