7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 140: Twins at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,September 5, 2019, 52 minutes ago
Nathan Eovaldi went four innings in his last start, strking out eight and allowing just one run.
Here are the lineups:

RED SOX (75-64)TWINS (86-53)
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (1-0, 6.23 ERA)Pitching: LHP Martin Perez (9-6, 4.89 ERA)

Game time: 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Perez: Bogaerts 2-13, Betts 4-11, Bradley Jr. 2-11, Martinez 0-6, Leon 0-6, Travis 4-6, Benintendi 1-3.

Twins vs. Eovaldi: Rosario 3-11, Sano 1-9, Schoop 1-7, Gonzalez 1-7, Kepler 3-6, Polanco 3-5, Cruz 1-2, Garver 0-2.

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox have four players with 25 or more home runs this season: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez.

Notes: After splitting the first two games of the series, the Red Sox look to take the rubber match Thursday ... Despite Wednesday’s win, the Red Sox remain 5½ games behind the Rays in the AL wild-card race ... Christian Vazquez has set career highs in games (119), hits (117), extra-base hits (44), doubles (24), home runs (19), walks (24), and runs (57) ... In 39 games beginning July 3, Brock Holt is batting .340 (35-for-103) with a .917 OPS ... Minnesota first baseman C.J. Cron is batting .344 (21-for-61) with six home runs, 13 RBIs and a 1.073 OPS in 15 career games at Fenway Park (13 runs, three doubles, hit-by-pitch, three walks) ... Third baseman Miguel Sano has recorded multiple hits in each game this series and has 20 multi-hit games this season.

Song of the Day: “It’s Not My Time” by 3 Doors Down

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.