Game 140: Twins at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Perez: Bogaerts 2-13, Betts 4-11, Bradley Jr. 2-11, Martinez 0-6, Leon 0-6, Travis 4-6, Benintendi 1-3.

Twins vs. Eovaldi: Rosario 3-11, Sano 1-9, Schoop 1-7, Gonzalez 1-7, Kepler 3-6, Polanco 3-5, Cruz 1-2, Garver 0-2.

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox have four players with 25 or more home runs this season: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez.

Notes: After splitting the first two games of the series, the Red Sox look to take the rubber match Thursday ... Despite Wednesday’s win, the Red Sox remain 5½ games behind the Rays in the AL wild-card race ... Christian Vazquez has set career highs in games (119), hits (117), extra-base hits (44), doubles (24), home runs (19), walks (24), and runs (57) ... In 39 games beginning July 3, Brock Holt is batting .340 (35-for-103) with a .917 OPS ... Minnesota first baseman C.J. Cron is batting .344 (21-for-61) with six home runs, 13 RBIs and a 1.073 OPS in 15 career games at Fenway Park (13 runs, three doubles, hit-by-pitch, three walks) ... Third baseman Miguel Sano has recorded multiple hits in each game this series and has 20 multi-hit games this season.

Song of the Day: “It’s Not My Time” by 3 Doors Down

