Rafael Devers thrown out at home to end game for Red Sox

Sometimes it’s the timely hits that matter. And for a brief moment, the Martinez double looked like it would fall into that category.

Their fourth hit of Thursday night’s game came in the ninth inning, with two outs, as J.D. Martinez doubled off the Green Monster. Rafael Devers was on first and tried to score, but he was gunned down at the plate by Eddie Rosario to end it, and the Sox lost to the Twins, 2-1, falling 6½ games back for the second wild-card spot.

The Red Sox remain one of the best offenses in baseball. They entered Thursday hitting a league-best .275. Their OPS (.825) ranked fourth in the league. The Sox also led the league in hits with 1,361.

Twins starter Martin Perez didn’t make it easy on the Sox. Before the game, Sox manager Alex Cora made the decision to move Xander Bogaerts to the No. 2 spot in the order, and put Devers in the 3-hole. Cora also elected to start Gorkys Hernandez in center field over Jackie Bradley Jr.

Cora wanted as many righthanded bats as possible — preferably back to back — to protect Devers against Perez, a pitcher who Cora described as a tough lefthander. The changes didn’t do much.

A Mookie Betts homer in the fourth accounted for the only run the Sox scored against Perez. In fact, Betts had the only two hits against Perez, also doubling in the sixth inning.

The Sox got what they hoped for out of starter Nathan Eovaldi. In the middle of last month, the Red Sox ditched a plan that included Eovaldi as one of the key cogs at the back of the bullpen.

They needed starting pitching badly and Eovaldi — who had only recently returned from the injured list — gave them a fighting chance. Eovaldi’s first three starts produced an 8.00 ERA over nine innings. Yet it was supposed to be a buildup of the righthander, and not necessarily the finished product.

That wasn’t the case on Thursday night . It wasn’t quite the Eovaldi who was lights-out when the Sox first acquired him from the Rays last season, or the Eovaldi who pitched heroically at times during the magical postseason run. But it was some form of it, which at this point is all the Sox can ask for.

Eovaldi worked five innings and surrendered just one hit against the Twins. While he did walk four — three straight in the fifth — his fastball was consistent throughout.

In the first inning, Eovaldi’s average fastball velocity was at 96.9 miles per hour, according to Baseball Savant. In the second, it was 97.4. By the third, it reached 98.4. It remained in the 98-m.p.h. range in the fourth, and dipped only slightly to 96.4 by the fifth.

After Eovaldi walked the bases loaded, C.J. Cron grounded into a double play, but a run scored, tying the game at 1. Eovaldi then got a ground out to escape the jam. The progression the Sox had hoped for was evident.

Marcus Walden took over for Eovaldi in the sixth and kept the score tied. However, in the seventh, Andrew Cashner walked the bases loaded, and with two outs, Cora went to Matt Barnes, who gave up a single to pinch hitter Willians Astudillo that gave the Twins a 2-1 lead.