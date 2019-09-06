Game 141: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. German: Martinez 1-10, Betts 0-10, Devers 1-9, Benintendi 5-9, Bradley Jr. 2-9, Holt 3-9, Bogaerts 4-8, Leon 2-7, Moreland 1-7.

Yankees vs. Chacin: Maybin 4-21, Gregorius 2-11, LeMahieu 5-12, Gardner 1-5, Sanchez 0-3, Hicks 2-2, Tauchman 0-1.

Stat of the Day: Mookie Betts has five home runs and nine RBI in his last six games (beginning Aug. 30), batting .464 (13-for-28) during that span..

Notes: The Yankees come to town for a four-game series ... After Thursday’s loss, the Red Sox are 6½ games backin the AL wild-card race ... Xander Bogaerts is batting .330/.405/.610/1.014 in 99 games beginning May 10(131-for-397, 51 walks ... Chacin is making his debut for the Red Sox, starting in place of David Price ... Chacin made 19 starts for the Brewers this season before being released on Aug. 26. He is 1-1 with a 6.52 ERA in two career starts at Fenway Park ... German leads the league in winning percentage and is tied for the lead with 17 wins.

Song of the Day: “Who Are You” by The Who

