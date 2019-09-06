Red Sox pitching puts it together, shuts down powerful Yankees

Boston (76-65) has largely been reduced to spoiler, its win reducing its wild-card deficit to 6½ games behind Oakland with 21 to play, pending the A’s late-night result. Houston, meanwhile, pulled even with the Yankees (92-50) for the top record in the American League by beating Seattle.

In the absence of David Price, Alex Cora made the decision to go with a bullpen day Friday evening. They had the arms to do it, said Cora in his pregame presser. The Sox sent out seven different pitchers from the bullpen, and beat the Yankees convincingly, 6-1, in the first game of a four-game set.

The Red Sox had done it before, but never against the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox started Jhoulys Chacin, Milwaukee’s Opening Day starter, who hadn’t pitched since July 24 and was released Aug. 26. He retired all six men he faced, getting a groundout on each side of strikeouts against Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius, Gary Sanchez, and Edwin Encarnacion.

“He’s done it before,” Cora said. “He’s an accomplished big-leaguer. He set the tone right away.”

The first hit of the game didn’t come until two outs in the fourth, when Gregorius sliced a liner down the left field line for a double against Marcus Walden (9-2). But the Red Sox’ bats woke up as well.

In the bottom half of that frame, Rafael Devers led with his 49th double to left-center off Yankees starter Domingo German (17-4). With two outs, Andrew Benintendi walked, and Brock Holt ripped a single past Torres, who could have made a play on it at second. That scored Devers and set the stage for Mitch Moreland, who ripped a three-run homer to put the Sox up, 4-0.

It was Moreland’s first homer since Aug. 9 and 15th of the season. The Sox’ eight players with 15-plus homers are most in the team’s history.

“We felt like we needed to try to go up there and really lock it in against [German] and have good at-bats,” Moreland said. “We were able to do it tonight.”

Brett Gardner homered off Andrew Cashner in the fifth, shrinking the deficit to 4-1, yet Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled German with one out in the fifth after he walked Mookie Betts, electing to go to reliever Nestor Cortes Jr. Cortes walked Devers, and Xander Bogaerts made him pay, just missing his 32nd homer of the season, settling for a 413-foot double scoring Betts and Devers. It was Bogaerts’ 49th double of the year, tying him with Devers for the most in baseball.

The Yankees had a chance to score in the seventh when Gardner singled up the middle with Sanchez on second. Sanchez tested the arm of Jackie Bradley Jr. in center field, and Bradley Jr. gunned down the Yankees catcher to end the frame on a close play.

Darwinzon Hernandez took the eighth, induced a Luke Voit groundout, and sat Clint Frazier down on strikes. He did yield a two-out walk to DJ LeMahieu, but got Aaron Judge to line out to right.

Bobby Poyner, who had just four prior innings of work this year for the Sox and surrendered seven earned runs in them, sat the Yankees down in order in the ninth, striking out Encarnacion to end it.

The Sox had a plan going in, wanting to bridge the gap between Chacin and the back part of the bullpen, but to expect a three-hitter might have been considered a stretch. Yet the Sox had the Yankees off balance for the entire game, mainly keeping them out in front of pitches that they would pull hard, but foul, or choppers off the end of the bat.

Boone talked pregame about how difficult it can sometimes be as a hitter in a bullpen game. The Yankees fell victim to that belief Friday.

“I think that’s the biggest thing, is trying to get guys to have a different look,” Walden said, “so they have to have a different approaches. Obviously, we want to attack LeMahieu and Judge with sinkers, with me and [Ryan] Weber coming in for the fourth and the sixth inning. Knowing what some of our strengths are with some of our guys, and being able to exploit them and letting our strengths dictate what’s going to happen in the game.”

Bullpenning can be seen as gimmicky approach, even in a copycat league that’s had more of it this year. Ultimately, depending on a plethora of arms over starters isn’t something Cora necessarily thinks is going to be the future of the game. You need starters, but in times of crisis — like the one the Red Sox are facing — it’s their only option. It worked Friday

The Sox hope that’s the case on Saturday, too.

“It’s an uncomfortable game for hitters,” Cora said. “But like I said four days ago, I’m not going to apologize for having 21 pitchers [with expanded rosters]. We tried to maximize our matchups.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.