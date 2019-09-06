Crowded house in Red Sox bullpen to finish trying year

There’s no room to sit out there. Some parts of the bullpen maybe should have a sign that reads, “Standing Room Only.” The team drags some extra seats out there.

The list of Red Sox relievers filled up the NESN telecast Wednesday against the Twins. There were 17 arms beyond the right field wall, crammed in the bullpen, and essentially serving as the last stop at saving what’s been a lost season.

“Maybe six,” Colten Brewer said recently.

Heath Hembree, who is on the injured list, doesn’t even bother going out to the bullpen. Instead, he watches the games from the dugout.

Twenty-one of the Sox’ 36 players are pitchers. If Hembree is activated, which there’s a chance he could be before the season is up, the Sox would tie the record for the most pitchers on a roster with 22.

“I got my seat,” Hembree said. “I already told them I’m going to get my seat back. It’s just crazy.”

The Oakland A’s reached that mark last year with essentially the same tactic as the Red Sox. The team had a crew of starters they didn’t trust, but found something in their bullpen arms. So, the A’s kicked the tires on the rotation, and leaned heavily on the relievers and expanded roster to get them through September. They rode it all the way to a postseason berth. The Sox are hoping for the same fate — even if there’s some comedy involved.

“There’s a lot of bodies out there,” closer Brandon Workman said.

Said Josh Smith: “You kind of have a small area. So, it’s like, I don’t want to cram in with everybody. So then I said on one chair, ‘This one is too low. Let me try this other chair.’ ”

The Sox are trying everything. Entering Friday, they logged the most relief innings (36) in all of baseball since Aug. 30. Yes, even more than the Tampa Bay Rays (35), who rely heavily on the bullpening method.

Boston will have a second straight bullpen game Saturday against the Yankees.

“We have a few guys that can give us starts, too,” manager Alex Cora said prior to Friday’s series opener. “It’s hard for this weekend. Also, matchup-wise. It’s a tough team to match up with. I do believe that the best way to attack them is to be creative.”

The Yankees have more experience with bullpenning, something they have done since the beginning of the season.

“You obviously evaluate the other team’s lineup where you see guys slotting in from a matchup standpoint” Yanks manager Aaron Boone said. “I understand the challenges of it. Going up against it at least there’s a little bit of comfort level in the fact that a lot have teams have done it, but it can be a challenge.”

Now, it’s the Red Sox, who are willing to give up leg room at the expense of wins.

Yankees visit Ortiz

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion spent their off day in Boston visiting David Ortiz. Ortiz went to Instagram to post a picture of he and Encarnacion, and Sanchez posted a picture on his Instagram of he and Ortiz.

“He was the same David, his old self,” Encarnacion said. “It was good to see him.”

Boone knows Ortiz’s impact across the baseball landscape. Despite his being on the Yankees, when Sanchez was struggling last year, Ortiz reached out.

“David carries a lot of respect not only here, but across the sport,” Boone said. “He’s a giant in our sport. Words of wisdom always kind of get passed down. If Big Papi has helped him out a little bit, I am grateful for that.”

Cora said he saw Ortiz recently, too.

“He’s watching every game, he’s paying attention. I’m glad the boys were able to go over there. There’s a lot of guys who have stopped by throughout,” Cora said. “A lot of energy, obviously lost some weight. He’s back to eating mangu and salami and all that good stuff. He’s good. He’s in a good place”

Injury updates

Hembree has been on the injured list since the beginning of August with right lateral elbow inflammation, but could return soon. Hembree received a PRP injection and he says the elbow feels improved after throwing for the past week. The team would want him to face hitters before returning. “He just made progress the last two weeks,” Cora said. He’s been gaining strength throughout the process, so it would be good for him to get on the mound” . . . David Price played catch on Friday. He was originally slated to start in Friday’s game . . . Steve Pearce still isn’t running after suffering a partially torn PCL. “He hasn’t been able to run,” Cora said. “I don’t want to say we’re going to shut him down, but obviously there are not too many games left. It would be hard to get him back.” When asked if it’s something that will require surgery, Cora said it will be something they discuss internally.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.