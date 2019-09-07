Game 142: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/FS1/WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Happ: Betts 8-42, Bogaerts 6-39, Martinez 7-27, Bradley Jr. 4-25, Benintendi 3-22, Devers 5-20, Vazquez 6-19, Holt 4-16, Leon 1-12, Travis 2-8 Moreland 1-8, Owings 0-4, Smith 0-1

Yankees vs. Lakins: No history

Stat of the Day: Lakins had 41 minor league starts before being converted to a reliever.

Notes: Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are tied for the MLB lead in doubles (49). If they reach 50 doubles, they would be the first Red Sox players with at least 50 in a season since Dustin Pedroia in 2008 (54) Nomar Garciaparra holds the club record, 56, set in 2002 ... Bogaerts is the first Red Sox shortstop with back-to-back 100-RBI seasons since Garciaparra in 2002-03 ... The Yankees (92-50), were 87-53 through Sept. 6 last season, and that team went on to win 100 games ... Happ is 2-0 in three starts against the Red Sox this season ... The Yankees’ magic number to clinch the AL East is 12.

Song of the Day: “Colder Weather” by Zac Brown Band

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.