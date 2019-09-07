Red Sox’ Darwinzon Hernandez making quick work of learning curve

After Chacin made his debut with the Red Sox on Friday night with two perfect innings against the Yankees, I asked about his initial impressions of Hernandez.

Both pitchers are from Venezuela and Hernandez, 22, grew up watching the 31-year-old Chacin on television. Now he has a chance to talk to him in person about pitching, life in the majors, and what it takes to succeed.

The Red Sox did a subtly smart thing last week when they gave Jhoulys Chacin a locker in their Fenway Park clubhouse next to rookie Darwin Hernandez.

The answer was a surprise.

“He’s good, man,” Chacin said. “He reminds of me of [Josh] Hader. He throws that raised fastball that some guys just can’t catch up. I talk to him a lot since I’ve been here. I want him to stay healthy and keep doing what he’s doing.”

Outside of perhaps Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, Hader is the most fearsome lefty reliever in baseball. The two-time All-Star has averaged 15.3 strikeouts per nine innings in his career.

Chacin played with Hader on the Brewers for two seasons and didn’t make that comparison lightly. That’s how much he thinks of Hernandez.

Sox manager Alex Cora is in that camp, too.

“It’s a great compliment. Hader’s one of the best, if not the best, lefty reliever in the big leagues,” he said. “I know Darwinzon is not going to get caught up in that. He’s going to keep working. If the fastball plays like that for the rest of this career, we’ll take that.”

Like Hader, Hernandez is not afraid to challenge hitters upstairs with his fastball and uses a slider as his secondary pitch. He has a curveball, too, but doesn’t throw it often as a reliever.

Hernandez has struck out 43 in 23⅓ innings since the Red Sox called him up after the All-Star break and put him in the bullpen.

That’s where the Sox plan to keep him, too. Hernandez had a shaky start against the Rangers in June, walking five in three innings but also striking out seven. It wasn’t too long after that he began working in relief in the minors.

Hernandez is 94-96 m.p.h. with his fastball but still needs to cut down on his walks and improve the command of his slider.

“There’s a learning curve and he wasn’t as consistent throwing strikes early on. It took us a while,” Cora said. “There’s always stuff that comes into play: fielding your position, slowing down the running game and all that stuff.

“He’s shown he can handle lefties and shown he can handle righties. He can bounce back. There’s a learning period. Not only for him but for us, too.”

Cora recalled a day in spring training when Hernandez threw a fastball and Sandy Leon called for a curveball on the next pitch. Hernandez shook him off, wanting to throw a slider, and the pitch got hammered.

That led to a conversation in the dugout about pitch sequencing.

A few days later, Leon tested Hernandez by calling for a slider after a fastball and Hernandez shook him off to get to a curveball.

“He understands,” Cora said.

Hernandez is a big dude at 6 feet 2 inches and 245 pounds. But he’s not somebody you immediately notice in the clubhouse. Hernandez is usually seated at his locker or is off to the side talking with Chacin or Eduardo Rodriguez about pitching.

“You talk to the veterans and they’re very happy with the way he goes about his business and that’s very important,” Cora said.

The Sox have been gradually giving Hernandez tougher situations in games and seeing how he responds to working on back-to-back days.

He was a starter for 4½ years in the minors, so the nuances that are important to relievers, like holding runners, are new to him. But that’s where talking to veteran players like Chacin will help.

“Just being around here and doing everything right throughout the day as far as preparation, all the things it takes to make you a big leaguer, he’s doing it,” Cora said.

Hernandez has faced the Yankees four times this season and hasn’t allowed an earned run 4⅓ innings.

“Good arm. Obviously a talented pitcher,” New York manager Aaron Boone said. “The stuff is real. When he’s in the strike zone, he’s a challenge.”

Unless you count what Brandon Workman has done this season, the Sox haven’t developed a closer since Jonathan Papelbon. Hernandez could be the next. It’s certainly a better way to fill that spot than overpaying for a free agent or making a trade.

Hernandez laughed when asked about the comparison to Hader. He’s just happy to be the youngest player on the Sox roster and getting a chance.

“I want to pitch and help his team,” he said. “But I am glad [Chacin] said something nice about me.”

