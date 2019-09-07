Twins expected more power this season — just not this much

The internal projections were that the Twins would hit more home runs; that seemed certain.

They took steps to improve that over the offseason by signing free agent designated hitter Nelson Cruz and power-hitting second baseman Jonathan Schoop . They also snapped up first baseman C.J. Cron on a waiver claim.

The Minnesota Twins were 12th in the American League with 166 home runs last season, 27 below the league average and a whopping 101 fewer than the league-leading Yankees.

“You have high expectations but you don’t put specifics on it,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “You don’t think about anything like that, or at least I did not and I don’t know that anyone on our staff really did.

“We thought we could have a good offense. They’ve been incredible.”

The Twins went into the weekend with 272 home runs, a major league record for a season with 22 games still to play. They also led the majors with 5.89 runs per game.

“I looked at the lineup offensively before spring started and I was like, this team can and probably will do damage, as long as everyone stays healthy and in the right mind-set,” said outfielder Max Kepler, who leads the Twins with 36 homers. “It was a bunch of guys that hit for power and have good at-bats, and we’ve proved that.”

We pause here to acknowledge that there is something clearly different about the baseball this season that has led to a surge of home runs.

Along with the Twins, the Dodgers and Padres have already set franchise records for home runs, and 10 other teams, including the Red Sox, have a chance to join them. Home runs are up roughly 22 percent this season and that’s not normal.

Triple A teams switched to a major league ball this season and home runs soared by 58 percent.

Whether it was intentional on the part of Major League Baseball or not, the ball is jumping out of parks and it’s more than hitters adjusting the angle of the swings. It’s Arena League baseball and kind of ridiculous at times when routine fly balls land in the seats.

Still, credit the Twins with taking advantage of the environment that now exists.

“I’m not surprised. I knew we’d hit more with the changes they made to bring me in, C.J. Cron and the other guys,” said the 38-year-old Cruz, who has 35 homers this season, his sixth consecutive season with at least that many.

“They put more thunder in the lineup and that increased the confidence in the entire team. For me, the most remarkable part is that we’ve been able to be consistent for a long period of time.”

The Twins hit 50 home runs in March and April (27 games), 56 in May (29 games), 51 in June (27 games), 52 in July (24 games), and 59 in August (28 games).

That is what has enabled Minnesota to be in first place or tied for the lead in the American League Central since April 21.

The Indians made a run at them last month, but the Twins left Fenway Park on Thursday with a 6½-game lead after taking two of three from the Red Sox.

“Offensively the team’s been pretty incredible, each one of our guys,” Baldelli said. “You can go up and down the roster. We always end up talking about that consistency and our guys have been consistently good all year.”

The Twins have eight players with 20 or more home runs and 11 with at least 10. Every lineup that Baldelli uses is imposing.

Cruz feels that power begets power.

“There’s a lot of confidence in this group and we push each other and talk about what’s going on,” he said. “You look at Max, he’s always had the talent. It was just him having the confidence to do it.”

Kepler, 26, hit 19 homers in 2017 and 20 in ’18. At 6 feet 4 inches and 220 pounds, it’s never been a question of strength. Now he’s having the best season of his career, his OPS soaring to .863.

Through Thursday, 67 of Kepler’s 128 hits were for extra bases.

“I really haven’t changed much in my game,” he said. “I tinkered with really minor things in my swing mechanically in the offseason, but nothing like launch angle. I believe just go out there and hit the ball hard.”

As a rookie in 2016, Kepler was a contact hitter with an opposite-field approach modeled after teammate Joe Mauer. Now hitting coaches James Rowson and Rudy Hernandez have encouraged him to use his size and drive the ball to right field.

“I’ve bought into that. It’s more mental to me than mechanical,” Kepler said. “I’ve been more aggressive and just getting to be around Nelson and Schoop, they hack at first pitches a lot, which wasn’t my game before. I took that from them and learned that, so maybe that helped.”

Baldelli has made a difference with the Twins, too. At 37, he is managing for the first time at any level. After decades of staying in-house with their managers, the Twins took a different approach by hiring Baldelli.

It’s more than embracing analytics. Baldelli understood how to create a good environment in the clubhouse. Much like Alex Cora did for the Red Sox last season, Baldelli helped a talented group take the next step.

“We talked about it early as a group, the staff and players, and meant what we said. The way we all treat each other and respect each other here, that gives it the backing,” Baldelli said. “It’s every day. You don’t make a statement like that and back away from it.

“I know that confidence is real and it’s a self-perpetuating type of situation. Guys have had great at-bats and have hit some home runs and believe they’re going to continue to hit home runs.

“The more you believe in yourself and you believe in your teammates, it creates a great energy in the clubhouse and dugout.”

The Twins haven’t won a playoff game since Game 1 of their 2004 Division Series against the Yankees when Johan Santana beat Mike Mussina. Their last playoff series victory was in 2002 when David Ortiz was 26 and their DH.

The Astros or Yankees will be tough to get by in the American League. But the Twins could slug their way to the World Series. There’s something good going in Minnesota.

“It’s a special team,” Kepler said.

GOOD BUSINESS

It makes sense to retain Porcello

Rick Porcello is 12-11 this season in 28 starts. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)

Bear with me on this because it won’t sound logical at first. But the Red Sox signing Rick Porcello back for next season makes sense.

Porcello is enduring the worst season of his career, posting a 5.63 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 28 starts. But he has given the Sox 153⅓ innings and will likely finish around 175.

That has value. The Sox should try to sign Porcello to a one-year deal with incentives in the hope that he can regain his form and give them reliability in the bottom part of the rotation.

Porcello turns 31 in December and is in excellent shape. He also was 50-28 with a 3.99 ERA from 2016-18. He’s a good bet for a bounce-back season if only to set himself up for a better contract with the Sox or another team in 2021.

Even if Chris Sale is cleared for next season, his left elbow will be a concern. David Price is a concern no matter what given his injury history over the last three seasons. It’s impossible to pencil him in for more than 150 innings, if even that.

Porcello would be a good fit and what should be a good value. He also adds leadership in the clubhouse and has proven he can succeed in Boston. It makes sense for both parties to continue the relationship.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

■ Mookie Betts is hitting .370 with a 1.275 OPS when he puts the first pitch of an at-bat in play and .455 with a 1.149 OPS on a 1-0 count. The Sox have encouraged him to be more aggressive early in his plate appearances, something that does not always come naturally.

“You always think you want to see some pitches,” Betts said. “But sometimes the best pitch you get is the first one.”

Betts has 21 career home runs on the first pitch, seven this season.

■ The Sox have seemingly abandoned their ill-considered plan to use Chris Owings at second base against lefthanders simply because he hit lefties well in Triple A.

Owings was 1 for 16 and struck out nine times in his first 11 games for the Sox. He was 1 for 9 against lefties and punched out six times.

Now they’re trying the same thing with Gorkys Hernandez in center field. That Hernandez hit .291 in 110 at-bats against lefties in Triple A doesn’t seem like a compelling reason to change the lineup.

He hit .227 against lefties in 150 at-bats for the San Francisco Giants last season and in his major league career has hit .219 with a .612 OPS against lefties.

Using Owings and Hernandez is unnecessarily embarrassing for Brock Holt and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Bradley has had a poor season at the plate, but he’s a better career hitter against lefties than Hernandez. Holt and Bradley both deserved better than to lose playing time to Triple A long shots.

Whether this was Alex Cora’s idea or something coming from above him, it didn’t help the team or sit well with the players.

Teams should always seek advantages. But pitching is the issue this season, not trying to squeeze an extra run out of the lineup against a lefty.

■ Andrew Cashner averaged 2.7 walks per nine innings with the hopeless Orioles and 5.1 since joining the Red Sox.

■ As the Red Sox contemplate their outfield in the years to come, Andrew Benintendi is turning more into Mike Greenwell than Fred Lynn.

There’s nothing wrong with that. Greenwell was a darn good player for the Sox, hitting .303 with an .831 OPS over 12 seasons. But Benintendi looked like an All-Star-caliber player in 2018 and has regressed this season. He’s fine. But shouldn’t he be better than fine?

■ Through Thursday, the Sox had 11 rain delays this season that lasted a total of 14 hours and 15 minutes.

■ The MLB Players Alumni Association selected Johnny Damon as the winner of its Brooks Robinson Community Service Award. Damon, now 45, has eight children but travels often from his home in Florida for charity events. The MLBPAA also will present Red Sox adviser Tony La Russa with its lifetime achievement award at a dinner in New York on Nov. 7.

ETC.

One year left for Castillo, Tomas

Rusney Castillo last played in MLB in June 2016. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Even with expanded rosters, there is still no room in the majors for Rusney Castillo and Yasmany Tomas.

Castillo, now 32, hit .278 with a .769 OPS for Triple A Pawtucket. But he never had a chance of getting called up because his salary would have added $10.35 million to the Sox’ payroll as calculated for luxury-tax purposes and put them over the highest threshold.

Thanks to a since-closed loophole, the Sox were able to outright Castillo to the minors in 2016 and take his salary off the major league payroll. But they are still paying him off. Castillo made $11 million this season and is due for $13.5 million next season assuming he picks up his option, which of course he will.

“I think he could be a fourth outfielder for somebody,” a scout said. “But not at that salary. He seems to make the best of it for Pawtucket.”

Castillo, signed out of Cuba in 2014, hasn’t played for the Sox since June 16, 2016. He’s up to 467 games for Pawtucket. Maybe he can throw out the first pitch in Worcester in 2021.

Tomas, also signed out of Cuba in 2014, played only four games for Arizona this season and was 0 for 6. He’s now off their 40-man roster. Tomas made $15.5 million this season and has a player option for $17 million in 2020.

But it did work out well for another Cuban player this season, 22-year-old Houston designated hitter Yordan Alvarez.

He was signed by the Dodgers in 2016 and traded only 45 days later to the Astros for righthanded reliever Josh Fields. Alvarez played parts of four seasons in the minors before making his debut on June 9.

He has hit .310 with a 1.065 OPS through 67 games and could win Rookie of the Year.

Extra bases

The Rule 5 draft of veteran minor league players passes each December with little fanfare and none of the selections made much of an impact this season. More interesting is that every team passed on 27-year-old infielder Gio Urshela and he has hit .331 with a .924 OPS on 114 games for the Yankees this season . . . The Yankees set a record with 29 players to land on the injured list this season. The 2016 Dodgers had the old record of 28 . . . Condolences go out to the family of Cohasset’s Jim McCarthy, who died last week at 91. McCarthy was one of the hosts of “The Sports Huddle” radio show that ran for many years in Boston on Sunday nights. McCarthy, Eddie Andelman, and Mark Witkin were funny and irreverent, playfully making their points without the contrived anger that is so common today. Don Zimmer got so boiling mad at the trio one season that he demanded they stop using his name on the air. So they referred to the Sox manager as Chiang Kai-shek [the deceased leader of Taiwan] on first reference . . . Three Hall of Fame righthanders — Bert Blyleven, Dennis Eckersley, and John Smoltz — were at Fenway Park on Wednesday night calling games on television . . . Check out “The Boston Red Sox Killer B’s. Baseball’s Best Outfield” by Jim Prime and Bill Nowlin. The new book goes in depth on the Sox outfielders and includes an insightful foreword by Fred Lynn . . . Happy birthday to Don Aase, who is 65. The righthander was 6-2 with a 3.12 earned run average in 13 starts for the 1977 Red Sox. That included a three-hit shutout of the Angels on July 31 and another against the Blue Jays on Sept. 5. The Red Sox then traded Aase to the Angels after the season to get Jerry Remy. It was a good trade for both players as they went to their hometown teams. Aase was from Anaheim and Remy from Somerset. Aase was 66-60 with 82 saves and a 3.80 ERA over 13 seasons.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.