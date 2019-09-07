Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers about to become historic pair

Just dig into some of the numbers.

Xander Bogaerts tallied hit No. 1,000 for his career in the fourth inning of Saturday’s game against the Yankees. His close friend, Rafael Devers , was on deck to see it.

Bogaerts and Devers led the majors with 49 doubles each entering Saturday. There have been only eight 50-double seasons in Red Sox history, but never two Red Sox in a single season.

The only teams since 1947 with multiple players hitting 50 doubles in a season are the 2000 Rockies and 1996 Mariners. No team has ever featured two players with 30 homers and 50 doubles.

Devers admitted recently that the two have a friendly rivalry, but there’s also a kinship led by Bogaerts, who has taken Devers under his wing.

“I told you all last year, the only guy that knows and understands what it’s like to play in this market, at a young age, for a championship team, it was Xander,” manager Alex Cora said prior to Saturday’s game. “So he’s the only one that knew what was going on with Raffy. Nobody else.”

Cora even takes himself out of the equation, admitting that he, too, can’t relate to Devers in that way. It’s strictly Bogaerts’ duty.

“[Bogaerts] has been great for him,” Cora said. “Not only on the field, but off the field. In the clubhouse. Obviously, they have certain things they do. They play dominoes, they play cards, video games. One is 26 and the other is 23. It’s good that it’s happening. It’s a combination that we’re very excited about for not only this year, but the upcoming years.”

Welcome addition

Didi Gregorius didn’t have much to work with when he faced Jhoulys Chacin on Friday evening. He had just 11 career at-bats against him, and none since 2016. Chacin was the Opening Day starter for the Milwaukee Brewers, but was released by them on Aug. 26.

Gregorius struck out against Chacin to end the first in Friday night’s Sox win. Saturday, he still didn’t have much when asked what made the righthander effective.

“He threw me all fastballs,” Gregorius said. “I don’t know much about him so far.”

Chacin steamrolled through all six Yankee batters in two innings. In addition to Gregorius, Chacin struck out Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez,and Edwin Encarnacion, setting the tone for the rest of the bullpen.

“He was good yesterday,” Cora said. “That was a good slider. Good fastball command. He threw strikes. He struggled with command with the Brewers. It’s a tough lineup [he got through].

Cora said there’s a good chance Chacin can pitch an inning Sunday.

Lin’s lost season

Tzu-Wei Lin was back in the clubhouse to get checked out by the medical staff before going into the offseason.

The 25-year-old utility player suffered a concussion on Aug. 26 when he crashed into the left field wall at Pawtucket trying to make a catch.

Counting the minors, Lin played in only 72 games and had 272 plate appearances this season because of injuries to his left knee and right shoulder, and then the concussion.

“It was a bad year for me with injuries,” he said. “But sometimes that happens. I feel great now and it’s good to see everybody here.”

Lin had two stints with the major league team and was 4 for 20 in 13 games. He was a helpful player in 2018, playing games at four positions and posting a .744 OPS in 37 games.

The Sox are hopeful to get Lin cleared to play for Taiwan in the Premier12 tournament, an Olympic qualifier, in November. Taiwan is hosting one of the first-round brackets.

“Most likely he’s going to play in that tournament,” Cora said. “We just have to make sure he’s OK.”

Another Sox prospect, infielder Bobby Dalbec, could play for the United States.

Worthy salute

Both Yankee and Red Sox players wore yellow wristbands Saturday as the Sox honored Childhood Cancer Awareness month at Fenway. The crowd greeted children to large cheers as they made their way onto the field. Morgan Platt , a 15-year-old cancer fighter from Avon, Conn., threw out the first pitch to Josh Taylor . . . David Price threw off flat ground on Saturday.

Peter Abraham of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.