Yankees finally get slugging to beat back Red Sox

New York (93-50) entered the day tied with Houston in the race for home-field advantage in the American League playoffs, but continued to struggle on a Red Sox bullpen day. Travis Lakins — as Jhoulys Chacin did on Friday — retired all six batters he faced to start the game, included strikeouts of Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, and Edwin Encarnacion. Bobby Poyner, who threw a perfect ninth on Friday, threw a perfect third on Saturday. The only hit for either team through three innings was a Mookie Betts liner to center off J.A. Happ (12-8).

The Red Sox began a second straight bullpen day much the same as Friday’s successful one, with three scoreless innings against the Yankees, baseball’s No. 2 offense. Everything crashed in the fourth, however, as a massive Edwin Encarnacion home run highlighted a 5-1 victory on Saturday at Fenway Park.

The Yankees looked out of sorts, at least until the fourth inning happened.

It started with a single for DJ LeMahieu off Ryan Weber (2-3), who took over for Poyner. Weber struck Judge out, but Didi Gregorius ripped a ball to right field that turned into a double when J.D. Martinez lost it in the sun and it kicked off his glove.

Martinez played a part again when Gary Sanchez, facing Colten Brewer, followed with a pop-up to short right. Martinez looked like he had a play on it, but veered back at the end and it bounced into the seats for a ground-rule double, handing the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

Searching for offense themselves, Cora kept Jackie Bradley Jr. on the bench Saturday, pushing Betts to center and Martinez from his usual designated hitter’s spot.

The blunders proved even more costly when Encarnacion blasted a two-run shot to left off Brewer, capping a four-run inning.

The Sox’ offense couldn’t find its rhythm against Happ, either, who allowed just two hits and a walk, pitching into the seventh. Adam Ottavino got the final two outs of that inning after Happ fanned Devers, with Tommy Kahnle and Zack Britton — who did allow a two-out, solo homer to Martinez in the ninth to break the shutout — closing out Boston (76-66).

Encarnacion had knocked in his third run of the game in the top of the ninth, doubling home Gary Sanchez against Mike Shawaryn.