Yankees Gary Sanchez and Edwin Encarnacion visit David Ortiz

“He was the same David, his old self,” Encarnacion said. “It was good to see him.”

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion spent their off day in Boston visiting David Ortiz. Ortiz went to Instagram to post a picture of he and Encarnacion, and Sanchez posted a picture on his Instagram of he and Ortiz.

Boone knows Ortiz’s impact across the baseball landscape. Despite his being on the Yankees, when Sanchez was struggling last year, Ortiz reached out.

“David carries a lot of respect not only here, but across the sport,” Boone said. “He’s a giant in our sport. Words of wisdom always kind of get passed down. If Big Papi has helped him out a little bit, I am grateful for that.”

Cora said he saw Ortiz recently, too.

“He’s watching every game, he’s paying attention. I’m glad the boys were able to go over there. There’s a lot of guys who have stopped by throughout,” Cora said. “A lot of energy, obviously lost some weight. He’s back to eating mangu and salami and all that good stuff. He’s good. He’s in a good place.”