Aaron Judge knows why Eduardo Rodriguez has made major strides this season

“With him I think [the difference] has been overall command,” Judge said. “Command of all his pitches. First off he’s been having great fastball command. Especially on the inner half to righties.”

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge walked through the visitors’ clubhouse Sunday afternoon, carrying his bat in his right hand. He had just made his way back from the batting cages, alongside teammates Luke Voit and Cameron Maybin . They won’t face Rodriguez until the teams’ last meeting of the year on Monday night, but Judge clearly has an idea of just how much Rodriguez has improved to become a top starter.

The Sox tried to make it a point for Rodriguez to be aggressive and establish the inner part of the strike zone. It’s something he has mentioned after the majority of his starts — that when he’s assertive and doesn’t try to nibble, that’s when he’s at his best.

But Judge has noticed something else, too. “He works that cutter well, and that changeup well away to righties, he said.

“So, having that combo, when you start having righties thinking in because he’s throwing that heater in for a strike, you kind of have to respect that. But when you respect that, he’ll dump in that cutter away or changeup away.”

Judge, who is just 3 for 18 in his career against Rodriguez, has his scouting report down pat. In Rodriguez’s last outing against the Twins, Rodriguez drew 12 swinging strikes on his changeup, throwing it 29 times. His changeup usage is up this year to 23.4 percent vs. 21 percent last season.

“He’s pitching to his strength now,” manager Alex Cora said. “His changeup is one of the best in the league. His fastball is playing better for where he’s throwing it.”

In three starts this season, Rodriguez has a 4.58 ERA against the Yankees. Overall, though, he has posted a 3.81 ERA in 172⅔ innings of work. His strikeouts per nine innings is down to 8.8 but he’s having more success at getting ground balls, inducing 237 this season. And, as Judge said, it’s been his location.

“In the past, at times, I felt like when he would get into bad counts he would have to come in the middle of the plate. That’s when guys do damage,” Judge said. “But here he’s dictating the at-bat and working a good strike one. When you do that it kind of puts you behind as a hitter.”

Cora a fan of Belichick

As the Patriots opened up their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, Cora raved about the Patriots’ consistency over the last 20 years, spearheaded by Bill Belichick.

“They made adjustments,” Cora said. “They’re so consistent at what they do. I saw Brad [Stevens] and he always says that it’s unreal that 11 guys do it the right way on every play. In the interview I did with Brad, Bill, and Bruce [Cassidy], [Belichick] mentioned something that caught my attention.

“Football, it’s all about practice. It’s all about the week. We don’t have time to do that. It’s every day. The adjustments are game-related in baseball. For them, they have four or five days to knock it off and then Sunday, it’s like, ‘Here we go.’ They are great at that. It’s amazing.”

Price won’t see Jays

Price played catch again Sunday, but it is unlikely that the Red Sox will have him start in their upcoming series against the Blue Jays. It will be Nate Eovaldi, followed by Jhoulys Chacin. The starter for Wednesday’s game is to be determined.

Asked if the team were in a different position would Price be well enough to pitch, Cora said:

“No. Without a changeup and a cutter, we’re not going to push him to go out there like that. If it was up to him he would try it, but I don’t think that’s something that is good for him or good for us.”

Spinners lose opener

The Lowell Spinners lost, 2-1, to Brooklyn despite a late-game rally in the New York Penn League championship series. They will play Game 2 Monday . . . The Yankees reinstated third baseman Gio Urshela from the injured list. He had been out since Aug. 29 with a groin strain. Manager Aaron Boone said Urshela would likely be in the lineup on Monday night. The Yankees also added infielder Thairo Estrada, catcher Kyle Higashioka, and infielder Breyvic Valera . . . The Red Sox have 36 players on their active roster and the Yankees 34 . . . Christian Vazquez, 3 for 31 with one RBI in the previous eight games, was out of the Red Sox lineup. Cora had been using Vazquez at first base or DH when Sandy Leon caught . . . ESPN founder Bill Rasmussen threw out a first pitch in recognition of the network’s 40th anniversary. CC Sabathia was honored by the Sox with a No. 52 from the Sox scoreboard. Price met him at the mound and presented it to him.

Peter Abraham of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.