Game 143: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: ESPN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Tanaka: Betts 16-46, Bogaerts 13-41, Bradley Jr. 7-34, Holt 9-32, Benintendi 9-27, Moreland 7-25, Martinez 8-21, Vazquez 2-15, Devers 6-13, Leon 3-12, Lin 1-6, Marco Hernandez 0-3, Chavis 2-2

Yankees vs. Porcello: Gardner 17-58, Encarnacio 14-50, Hicks 5-39, Gregorius 7-35, Judge 4-20, Sanchez 3-16, Torres 3-12, Voit 6-9 Romine 1-9, LeMahieu 2-6, Maybin 0-6, Urshela 3-5, Frazier 1-5, Higashioka 1-2, Tauchman 1-2, Wade 0-2

Stat of the Day: Tanaka is 4-3 with a 5.52 ERA in 10 career starts at Fenway Park.

Notes: The Yankees’ Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez are tied for the team lead in home runs (34) ... Brett Gardner is 5 for 17 with three home runs over his last five games ... J.D. Martinez now has at least 35 home runs in four of his last five seasons, exactly 230 career home runs and 700 career RBIs ... The Red Sox are 5-12 against the Yankees this season with two games left against them. They’ve allowed 110 runs in those 17 contests.

Song of the Day: “Stone Free” by Jimi Hendrix

