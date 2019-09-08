Pending free agency: One can only wonder how much it has affected Red Sox this season

To what degree it has contributed to the Red Sox being stuck in third place can’t be known for sure. But it surely did.

Sometimes it was loud and celebratory, as was the case in March when Xander Bogaerts and Chris Sale negotiated new long-term contracts. At other times it was barely perceptible as the season wore on. But it was always there.

It has been background music all season long for the Red Sox, the question of what will happen with their free agents.

Rick Porcello was eager to discuss an extension throughout spring training and thought right up until a few days before the season started that a deal could be struck. But the Sox elected to table the discussions.

Porcello took the mound against the Yankees on Sunday night with a 5.63 earned run average, the highest in the majors among qualified pitchers.

Porcello has said he stopped thinking about his contract once the season started, but it’s hard to believe some frustration didn’t creep in along the way.

Porcello turns 31 in December, still in the prime of his career. But his leverage has been whittled down to a point where he could have to settle for something short term and hope to rebuild his value.

Mitch Moreland, who turned 34 on Friday, has played only 77 games so far this season because of injuries and will return to free agency hoping for a good landing spot.

That is almost sure to be with a team other than the Red Sox, who have young [and inexpensive] Michael Chavis or Bobby Dalbec available to play first base.

Brock Holt, set to enter free agency for the first time, has seen his playing time dip and wasn’t happy about it.

J.D. Martinez, who has the right to opt-out of his contact at the end of the season, hasn’t seemed distracted at all. His single-minded devotion to the science of hitting is unerring and he is headed for another season with 40 home runs and 100-plus RBIs.

It’s a stark difference from last season. The only notable pending free agents on the roster were relievers Joe Kelly and Craig Kimbrel and they seemed eager to test the market.

The Sox traded for Nate Eovaldi and Steve Pearce during the season and swiftly signed them to new deals after the season — two moves that now appear rash given their poor performances.

Before the season started, manager Alex Cora wondered how it would all work out. He played 14 seasons in the majors and understands how financial situations can easily distract a player.

Just because professional athletes make more money than most of us doesn’t mean they think any less about job security. They want a check coming in just like anybody else.

So Cora kept an eye on it.

“It was something new for me because I’ve never been part of that,” he said.

But even as this season went awry, Cora never thought finances were a reason why.

“It doesn’t affect the season. But they talk about it,” he said. “They’ve got their families and obviously they have their goals. Going into spring training at one point it was seven [pending free agents]. They talked about it and they were paying attention to what was going on.

“As far as the way they go about their business and playing and all that, I haven’t seen anything different. The guys who [will be] free agents, they’re still showing up, getting ready to play and going about it the right way.

“Sometimes you don’t play them and they get upset. I don’t think they’re chasing numbers. I think they’re chasing the W’s, which is the most important thing.”

Once the season ends, that background music will become the main act. Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. won’t become free agents until after next season but their futures will be a topic of debate all winter long, especially Betts.

The question of whether the Sox should trade Betts before next season or play it out hoping to sign him doesn’t have one answer.

Bogaerts has flourished since signing his new deal and become a Most Valuable Player candidate. He has said the long-term security made a difference. The Sox hope Betts has noticed.

“People talk about can you imagine [Bogaerts] putting up those numbers and being a free agent?” Cora said. “Maybe he’s comfortable. Maybe he’s at peace.”

As the Sox cling to their long-shot playoff hopes, players like Porcello, Holt and the others are trying to improve their own positions.

Whether it’s a distraction or not, the issue is always there.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.