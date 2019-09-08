Dave Dombrowski out as Red Sox president of baseball operations
The Red Sox fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski minutes after Sunday night’s 10-5 loss against the Yankees, replacing him with three assistants on an interim basis.
The decision comes less than 11 months after the Sox won the World Series.
Dombrowski was on the field at Fenway Park before Sunday’s game for a ceremony honoring long-time team employees. But just after midnight, the Sox said he was out.
Assistant general managers Brian O’Halloran, Eddie Romero and Zack Scott will run the baseball operations department until a new general manager or president of baseball operations is named.
The Red Sox, 76-67, are in third place with 19 games remaining after going 108-54 last season.
Advertisement
Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.