Porcello, Red Sox take another step backward

Tauchman’s homer, his 13th of the season, was the second Porcello allowed in his abbreviated four-inning outing in Sunday night’s 10-5 loss to the Yankees at Fenway Park. Porcello has been victimized by multi-homers in six of his last 12 starts, with his final line vs. the Yanks almost identical to his previous outing against the Minnesota Twins: six runs in just four innings.

It has become an all too familiar sight for Porcello and the Sox. The hard-hit ball that turns pitcher to spectator and leaves him still searching for answers.

Rick Porcello leaned back and watched as his 1-1 offering to Yankees left fielder Mike Tauchman in the fourth inning sailed into the right-field bleachers for a two-run homer Sunday evening. He then turned his head back toward home plate, took his cap off, wiped his forehead and asked for another ball.

The Yankees hunt heaters and they didn’t get cheated on any of their swings against Porcello, whose ERA climbed to 5.85 on the season. His off-speed pitches and breaking balls weren’t a threat. They drew just one swing-and-miss out of a combined 28.

When that’s the case, you can eliminate and sit on fastball, which is trouble. It’s especially troublesome when that fastball is left over the plate at 91 miles per hour.

Gleyber Torres took flight on Porcello in the second inning, hitting his 35th homer of the year and giving his team a quick 2-0 lead. In the third, Porcello ran into some bad luck. Tauchman led the inning off with a jam-shot double to left which took a weird hop into the stands.

D.J. LeMahieu then hit a weak infield single, bringing up Aaron Judge, who barreled a long single that scored Tauchman. Gary Sanchez plated another run on a soft groundout, which gave the Yankees a 4-0 lead.

The Sox found some life in the third inning when Jackie Bradley Jr. squared up a Masahiro Tanaka 1-2 fastball for a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 4-2. But Tauchman’s homer in the fourth, put a stamp on the evening for the Sox and Porcello.

The Red Sox continued to battle, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth doubles by Mitch Moreland and Sandy Leon.

However, for every punch the Sox offense threw, the Yankees had a counter. Ryan Brasier entered the fifth inning and surrendered a two-run blast to Judge, which gave the Yankees a comfortable 8-4 lead. It marked the Yankees’ 268th homer of the season, breaking the team record set last season.

Chad Green took over for Masahiro Tanaka and he held the Sox scoreless in three innings of work. In the eighth, Mookie Betts hit a solo shot off Adam Ottavino. But Marcus Walden gave two back in the top of the ninth when Edwin Encarnacion singled to left, scoring Didi Gregorius and Sanchez.

The Sox went down in order against Jonathan Losaiga in the ninth. The Sox are now eight games back of a wild-card spot.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.