In his first local public appearance since he was shot in June, Red Sox legend David Ortiz is set to throw out the first pitch before Monday’s game against the Yankees.
The former Red Sox slugger was shot June 9 while at a bar in the Dominican Republic. He spent weeks undergoing rehab at Massachusetts General Hospital, but was recently spotted in France earlier this month with Red Sox owner John Henry.
