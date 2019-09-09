The Red Sox racked up 21 runs, but it was the Yankees that controlled the tempo and pace of the series.

The Sox were swept in a two-game set as the Yankees posted a combined 29 runs.

It was at the London Series in late June that manager Alex Cora noticed the difference between his Red Sox team and the New York Yankees.

“That’s a good offensive team,” Cora said then. “Their attention to detail is phenomenal. It was eye-opening the last two days from top to bottom. It’s just stuff that the game will dictate and will scream at people and it’s right there. Right now they’re a lot better than us. So, we need to get better.”

The Sox didn’t get better.

And Monday, not even 24 hours after president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was fired, the Yankees’ 5-0 win eliminated the Sox from American League East contention.

The Sox were 5-14 against the Yankees this season, the first time since 1973 that New York would win 14 games in a season series against them.

Eduardo Rodriguez came to pitch Monday evening.

Despite the Dombrowski news and the Sox’ fading hopes, Rodriguez remained locked in, looking over video on his iPad prior to the game against the Yankees.

There was no storybook ending, however.

Rodriguez remained effective, just as he’s been all season.

He gave up just five hits and one run — an Austin Romine homer in the fifth — but fell to 17-6 on the season.

Rodriguez struck out nine and walked but one in his six innings, as his ERA fell to 3.73.

Rodriguez commanded the zone from the start, striking out Aaron Judge for the second out of the first inning.

He allowed a double to the next batter, Gleyber Torres, but left the frame unscathed by fanning Edwin Encarnacion.

He racked up two more strikeouts to begin the second inning on Luke Voit and Brett Gardner. Throughout the outing, he challenged the inner-thirds of the strike zone to lefties, something Judge mentioned recently as an area of improvement for the lefthander.

Rodriguez pitched convincingly at the top of the zone.

The Yankees made him work, though, as he threw 117 pitches. The Yankees finally broke through in the fifth when Romine, the No. 9 hitter, belted a solo shot to right field.

Darwinzon Hernandez took the ball from Rodriguez in the seventh and the Yankees didn’t waste any time piling on runs against the rookie.

Gio Urshela led off by homering over the Green Monster.

After a strikeout, Romine doubled and moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on DJ LeMahieu single’s between shortstop and third.

Cora went deeper into his bullpen, summoning Trevor Kelley. A Judge double and Torres sacrifice fly made the score, 4-0.

The Yankees tacked on an insurance run in the ninth against Mike Shawaryn.

Meanwhile, the Sox offense couldn’t get anything going against James Paxton (13-6).

The lefthander allowed four hits and three walks, with seven strikeouts in 6⅔ innings. Zack Britton, Cory Gearrin, and Tyler Lyons finished the seven-hit shutout.

The only bright spot were the three hits by Jackie Bradley Jr.

