TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Paxton: Betts 6-21, Bogaerts 4-16, Martinez 7-15, Bradley Jr. 5-13, Devers 3-10, Moreland 2-9, Benintendi 1-8, Holt 3-7, Leon 1-7, Vazquez 0-6, Chavis 0-4, Travis 0-4.

Yankees vs. Rodriguez: Gregorius 11-39, Gardner 7-29, Encarnacion 7-26, Hicks 6-24, Judge 3-18, Sanchez 4-15, Torres 4-12Romine 1-9, Voit 4-7, LeMahieu 2-7, Maybin 0-3.

Stat of the Day: The Yankees are a season-high 44 games above .500, their most since ending the 2009 season with a 103-59 record (44 games above .500).

Notes: In 14 starts at Fenway this season, Rodriguez is 8-1 with a 3.24 ERA . . . In 22 games since Aug. 9, Jackie Bradley Jr. is slugging .596 with a .944 OPS (one double, one triple, six home runs) . . . Brock Holt is batting a career-best .316 (67 for 212) over 73 games this season, including .337 (66 for 196) since returning from the IL May 27 . . . Paxton held the Rangers to one hit over seven scoreless innings in his last outing, tying his season high with 12 strikeouts. He is 7-0 with a 2.98 ERA in his last seven starts.

Song of the Day: “Adios & Vaya Con Dios” by Bob Wire

