The release said Dombrowski was notified of the decision by ownership and team president Sam Kennedy.

No press conference will be held beyond the usual pre-game routine at Fenway Park before their game against the Yankees.

The Red Sox wrapped up their relationship with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in a breezy press release on Monday, saying they had “parted ways” with him after four years.

Assistant general managers Brian O’Halloran, Eddie Romero and Zack Scott will lead baseball operations while a replacement is sought. The Sox described senior vice president of major and minor league operations Raquel Ferreira as taking on an expanded role in the transition.

“Four years ago, we were faced with a critical decision about the direction of the franchise,” principal owner John Henry was quoted as saying. “We were extraordinarily fortunate to be able to bring Dave in to lead baseball operations. With a World Series championship and three consecutive American League East titles, he has cemented what was already a Hall of Fame career.”

Team chairman Tom Werner credited Dombrowski with making “bold moves” that led to last season’s title. Kennedy was quoted saying he had a “tremendous partnership” with Dombrowski.

Left unsaid with all the praise was why the Red Sox fired Dombrowski, who had a year remaining on his contract.

The Sox, at 76-67, are not yet eliminated from the postseason but have little chance at advancing into October. The team won three consecutive American League East titles under Dombrowski and now enters what is likely to be a period of change as the roster is reshaped and a bloated payroll likely reduced.

