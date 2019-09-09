“We’ll see how it goes,” Cora said. “He’s feeling better. Obviously, with the calendar, we’re running out of time. You always want guys to finish healthy for the season, and if we find ways that he can go out there and perform we will. At the same time, we have to be smart about it. David is a huge part of what we’re trying to accomplish in the upcoming years.”

David Price was supposed to play catch Monday, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the plan isn’t for him to pitch this week. The Sox haven’t said they are shutting down Price just yet, but don’t expect them to rush the lefthander out there considering where they are in the standings.

Betts hitting stride

Mookie Betts, the 2018 MVP, has caught fire.

Betts hit his 27th home run Sunday night and is on pace for 30. He could become the sixth player with at least 30 homers, 40 doubles, and 5 triples in as many as three seasons. The other five players are in the Hall of Fame: Lou Gehrig, Stan Musial, Hank Greenberg, Chuck Klein, and Rogers Hornsby.

Betts went 1 for 5 in Monday’s 5-0 loss and has reached base via hit or walk in his last 23 games.

Betts leads the league with 128 runs and is on pace for 145. The only Red Sox player to score 140 or more runs in a season was Ted Williams, who accomplished the feat three times (franchise-record 150 in 1949).

North of the border

For the upcoming series in Toronto, the Sox will go with Nate Eovaldi and Jhoulys Chacin for the first two games, with the finale still to be determined.

Eovaldi is coming off his best outing as a starter this season, in which he allowed just a run in five innings.

“He was good the last one,” Cora said. “He should be fine. He should probably be up to 95 pitches. Hopefully he can go six innings.