TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Zeuch: No data available.

Blue Jays vs. Eovaldi: Smoak 1-10, Drury 0-4, Grichuk 0-3, Gurriel Jr. 1-2, Jansen 1-2, McKinney 0-3, Maile 0-3, Tellez 1-2, Hernandez 0-1.

Stat of the Day: Rafael Devers is one of Red Sox Red Sox ever with at least 180 hits in a season at 22 years old or younger, joining Xander Bogaerts (194 in 2015), Ted Williams (193 in 1940, 185 in ‘39), and Tris Speaker (183 in 1910).

Notes: Mookie Betts has reached base safely in each of his last 23 games (.327 AVG, 32-for-98, 1.042 OPS) . . . Christian Vazquez has set career highs in games (123), hits (119), extra-base hits (44), doubles (24), home runs (19), RBI (59), and runs scored (57) this season . . . Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .437 . . . The Blue Jays have lost seven in a row . . . Zeuch is making his first major league start.

