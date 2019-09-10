Tuesday night’s 4-3 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays offered a more realistic appraisal of where the Sox are now, and it’s grim.

That they still have a chance is just a technicality, a false hope.

TORONTO — The Red Sox are mathematically in contention for a playoff spot, hard as that may be to believe considering president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was fired during the game on Sunday and the roster has only three healthy starting pitchers.

Playing in front of crowd of only 17,819 at Rogers Centre, the Sox fell to a rebuilding Blue Jays team that had lost seven in a row. Worse, they managed only one hit over the final four innings.

Advertisement

The Sox have dropped their last four games and seven of the last 10. At 76-69, the Sox could be able to finish over .500. But that’s not a lock given the last week.

Tuesday’s game started with Mookie Betts belting the first pitch for his 28th home run. Betts drew a walk to extend the game with two outs in the ninth inning, but Rafael Devers popped up to center field facing Ken Giles to leave two runners stranded.

Toronto’s bullpen retired 13 of the final 15 Sox hitters. Only Devers got the ball out of the infield. The Sox have scored nine runs in the last four games.

Nathan Eovaldi pitched well in his two previous starts, giving up two runs on four hits over nine innings and striking out 11. But he was erratic against the Blue Jays, quickly running up his pitch count against a team with one of the least productive lineups in the American League.

Eovaldi needed 82 pitches to get through four innings but allowed only two runs, on homers by Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire.

Advertisement

The Sox took a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning. Devers and J.D. Martinez had back-to-back doubles off T.J. Zeuch, a 24-year-old rookie making his first start.

Andrew Benintendi then delivered a single to center off Buddy Boshers.

Eovaldi’s response was to walk Biggio on five pitches to open the bottom of the inning. He came back to strike our Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Alex Cora called in lefthander Josh Taylor to face Rowdy Tellez, a burly lefthanded-hitting slugger who has tormented the Sox this season.

Taylor, pitching for the ninth time in 13 games, threw a fastball over the middle that Tellez drove over the fence in right-center.

Tellez is 15 of 35 (.429) against the Red Sox this season with three doubles, six home runs, and 13 RBIs. He has otherwise hit .198 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs.

Eovaldi was charged with three runs on six hits over 4⅓ innings. He has a 5.81 earned run average — 5.94 in nine starts.

Toronto threatened again in the sixth inning, loading the bases with two outs. But Ryan Brasier got Guerrero to ground into a force at second base.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.