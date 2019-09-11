The Sox didn’t have any answers offensively. It’s been that way for the past week or so. In their last five games, the club scored just nine runs. Four Blue Jays pitchers limited the Sox to two hits.

For the second night in a row, the Sox were outplayed, falling, 8-0, and extending their losing streak to five games.

TORONTO — The Red Sox ran into a buzzsaw Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, have blitzed the Sox’ pitching for 12 runs in the last two games.

The Blue Jays jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

With reliever Trevor Kelley on the mound in a bullpen game for the Sox, the Blue Jays’ Cavan Biggio doubled on a ball that Rafael Devers botched in left field. It appeared as if it was left fielder Andrew Benintendi’s ball, but Devers was camped under the fly ball and should have made the play.

Biggio then stole third and and scored on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s sacrifice fly.

Rowdy Tellez then hit his 19th homer of the year — with seven of them coming against the Red Sox.

In the fifth, four straight singles against Ryan Weber put Toronto up, 4-0. That’s when manager Alex Cora went to Brian Johnson, who surrendered a double that scored two. Teoscar Hernandez then blasted a two-run homer off Johnson to make it 8-0.

The Sox went down in order in both the sixth and seventh inning. They had managed just one hit off the Blue Jays. Mookie Betts had the day off, but the Sox still had Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez in the lineup.

The Sox finished with two hits. Devers had a single in the first and Brock Holt singled to lead off the ninth.

