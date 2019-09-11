TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Font: Owings 0-4, Martinez 2-2, Betts 1-1, Bogaerts 0-1, Devers 0-1, Moreland 1-1, Vazquez 0-1.

Blue Jays vs. Poyner: Gurriel Jr. 1-1, Jansen 0-1, Smoak 0-1.

Stat of the Day: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 83 extra base hits and is slugging .565..

Notes: Poyner gets the start in what will be a bullpen game. Jhoulys Chacin, who has retired was bumped back to start on Thursday against Clay Buchholz, who will be facing the Sox for the first time in his career . . . Mookie Betts has 13 hits and is batting .325 over the last 10 games . . . J.D. Martinez leads the team with a .573 slugging percentage, including 69 extra-base hits and 35 home runs . . . Font will be the opener, followed by Trent Thornton.

Song of the Day: "Going Through the Motions" by Kansas

