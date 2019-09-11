Here are the lineups:
|RED SOX (76-69)
|BLUE JAYS (56-89)
|TBA
|TBA
|Pitching: LHP Bobby Poyner (0-0, 10.50 ERA)
|Pitching: RHP Wilmer Font (3-4, 4.38 ERA)
Game time: 7:07 p.m.
TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Font: Owings 0-4, Martinez 2-2, Betts 1-1, Bogaerts 0-1, Devers 0-1, Moreland 1-1, Vazquez 0-1.
Blue Jays vs. Poyner: Gurriel Jr. 1-1, Jansen 0-1, Smoak 0-1.
Stat of the Day: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 83 extra base hits and is slugging .565..
Notes: Poyner gets the start in what will be a bullpen game. Jhoulys Chacin, who has retired was bumped back to start on Thursday against Clay Buchholz, who will be facing the Sox for the first time in his career . . . Mookie Betts has 13 hits and is batting .325 over the last 10 games . . . J.D. Martinez leads the team with a .573 slugging percentage, including 69 extra-base hits and 35 home runs . . . Font will be the opener, followed by Trent Thornton.
Song of the Day: “Going Through the Motions” by Kansas
