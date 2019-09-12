TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Buchholz: Moreland 4-8, G. Hernandez 1-3, Martinez 1-3, Owings 1-1.

Blue Jays vs. Chacin: Drury 1-5, Hernandez 1-2, Richard 0-1.

Stat of the Day: Jhoulys Chacin is 34-50 with a 4.30 ERA in 127 career road appearances.

Notes: The Red Sox have lost five in a row . . . Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 83 extra base hits and has 107 RBIs . . . Mookie Betts is 12-for-35 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games . . . Chacin, who has pitched mostly in the National League, has never faced the Blue Jays . . . In his appearance as an opener last week against the Yankees, Chacin pitched two perfect innings with four strikeouts . . . Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 25 home runs and is batting .232 . . . Cavan Biggio is 6-for-25 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto . . . Buchholz is facing the Red Sox for the first time.

Advertisement

Song of the Day: “Please Release Me” by Engelbert Humperdinck

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.