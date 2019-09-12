The Red Sox will have a rare offday Friday in Philadelphia before playing a two-game set against the Phillies on Saturday and Sunday.
Sox vice president of communications Kevin Gregg described it as a scheduling quirk because of all the two-game interleague series. Some teams requested to play on the weekends even for two-game series. So, the Phillies picked a two-gamer with the Sox on the weekend.
It’s becoming more common around the league. The Oakland A’s, for example, had an offday on Friday, Aug. 2, and then played the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game series. The Red Sox did it last year in April.
The Red Sox also had a Friday off on June 28 this season because of the two-game London series June 29-30 vs. the Yankees.
Manager Alex Cora said the scheduling all around this year has been different, to say the least.
“I don’t remember having an offday on Friday. I don’t remember having an offday on Labor Day. I don’t remember having too many offdays in August,” Cora said. “I think you should play baseball on Fridays.”
Cora said they will take advantage of it.
“I was talking to [executive vice president Brian O’Halloran] and [assistant GM] Eddie Romero and a team dinner sounds good on Friday or a staff meeting,” Cora said. “We’ll pick a good place in Philadelphia. It’s weird. It’s just weird.”
For Jackie Bradley Jr., all the days look the same and run together during the season.
“It’s nothing I really do differently on a weekend that I would do on a weekday. My job is the same, I guess,” Bradley said.