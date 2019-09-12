It’s becoming more common around the league. The Oakland A’s, for example, had an offday on Friday, Aug. 2, and then played the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game series. The Red Sox did it last year in April.

Sox vice president of communications Kevin Gregg described it as a scheduling quirk because of all the two-game interleague series. Some teams requested to play on the weekends even for two-game series. So, the Phillies picked a two-gamer with the Sox on the weekend.

The Red Sox will have a rare offday Friday in Philadelphia before playing a two-game set against the Phillies on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement

The Red Sox also had a Friday off on June 28 this season because of the two-game London series June 29-30 vs. the Yankees.

Manager Alex Cora said the scheduling all around this year has been different, to say the least.

“I don’t remember having an offday on Friday. I don’t remember having an offday on Labor Day. I don’t remember having too many offdays in August,” Cora said. “I think you should play baseball on Fridays.”

Cora said they will take advantage of it.

“I was talking to [executive vice president Brian O’Halloran] and [assistant GM] Eddie Romero and a team dinner sounds good on Friday or a staff meeting,” Cora said. “We’ll pick a good place in Philadelphia. It’s weird. It’s just weird.”

For Jackie Bradley Jr., all the days look the same and run together during the season.

“It’s nothing I really do differently on a weekend that I would do on a weekday. My job is the same, I guess,” Bradley said.