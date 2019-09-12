Xander Bogaerts was 0 for his last 12. His last hit was his 1,000th, against Yankees lefthander J.A. Happ. J.D. Martinez was in a funk, too, slashing .095/.208/.569 in his previous six games. The club entered having lost five straight.

The Sox’ bats had been cold in their last six games, hitting just .194 since the start of the series against the Yankees on Sept. 6.

TORONTO — The Red Sox entered Thursday searching for offense, and a win, against the Blue Jays.

But on Thursday night, they beat the Blue Jays, 7-4, to avoid a three-game sweep.

Marco Hernandez plated the Sox’ first runs in 14⅔ innings, his double in the second inning putting the Sox up, 2-0.

Jhoulys Chacin started for the Sox and worked 2⅔ scoreless innings. The Sox added another run in the third. Bogaerts snapped his skid with a two-out double, giving him 50 on the season. Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are the first pair of Sox to ever record at least 50 doubles in the same season. And Bogaerts became just the second shortstop to have 50-plus doubles and 30-plus homers in a season. The other was Alex Rodriguez in 1996.

Martinez followed Bogaerts’s double with one of his own, scoring Bogaerts from second for a 3-0 lead. In the fourth, Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled, then Juan Centeno’s single extended the Sox’ lead to 4-0.

The Blue Jays got a pair of runs back in the fifth inning, however. Lefthander Brian Johnson issued a two-out walk to Bo Bichette. Next, Cavan Biggio roped a triple down the right-field line, scoring Bichette from first. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. then singled in Biggio.

But the Sox added some insurance in the seventh. Mookie Betts stroked his second single of the game, then stole second. Brock Holt then singled in Betts to make it 5-2, Betts scoring his 130th run of the season. He became the first Sox player to score at least 130 runs in a season since Dom DiMaggio scored 131 times in 1950.

Bogaerts then laced his second hit, singling up the middle to bring in Holt.

Matt Barnes couldn’t find the strike zone in the eighth inning, walking Justin Smoak after striking out Rowdy Tellez. Barnes then struck out Randal Grichuk but walked Reese McGuire, putting runners at first and second with two outs. Barnes surrendered an infield single to Anthony Alford, before walking Derek Fisher to force in a run and shrink the Blue Jays’ deficit to 6-3.

That’s when manager Alex Cora summoned closer Brandon Workman from the bullpen for a four-out save. Workman got out the inning unscathed, and the Red Sox scored in a run in the ninth, giving them a four-run cushion again.

The Blue Jays responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the ninth, but Workman struck out Smoak to end it.