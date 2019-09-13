The Virginia man who police say killed the wife, son and mother-in-law of minor league baseball pitcher Blake Bivens was formally arraigned. Officials with the Pittsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court said by phone that Matthew Bernard , Bivens’s brother-in-law, was arraigned on three counts of first-degree murder and weapons-related charges. The 18-year-old is being held in jail without bail. Authorities say Bernard killed his sister, Emily Marie Bivens , Blake Bivens’s wife, the couple’s 1-year-old son, Cullen , and his mother, Joan Bernard , in late August.

Shohei Ohtani will miss the rest of the Los Angeles Angels’ season to have surgery on his left kneecap. Los Angeles has been eliminated from playoff contention with 15 games left. Ohtani will need 8 to 12 weeks to recover from surgery on a bipartite patella, or a two-part kneecap that didn’t fuse together at birth. The condition is rare, congenital and usually harmless, according to the Angels. Ohtani, who will have the surgery on Friday, began to feel occasional pain and then increased discomfort when he began throwing in the mid-80s recently in his rehab work . . . Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnación left in the fifth inning with a strained left oblique muscle in New York’s 10-4 win against the Tigers in Detroit in a doubleheader opener. Starter J.A. Happ was taken out in the fifth inning, bothered by left biceps tendinitis, manager Aaron Boone said. Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez left the second game of the doubleheader in the third inning because of left groin tightness. The Yankees won the nightcap, 6-4. All three players were sent back to New York for further testing . . . MRI results on Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner’s left ankle revealed a mild sprain. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Turner’s status for the weekend series against the wild-card contending New York Mets won’t be decided until closer to game time Friday, according to ESPN.

Basketball

Sun players make WNBA All-Defensive team

Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones and guard Jasmine Thomas were named to the WNBA All-Defensive first team. Sun forward Alyssa Thomas was named to the second team . . . A person with knowledge of the agreement said the Detroit Pistons reached a deal with 38-year-old swingman Joe Johnson. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal had not been announced. Johnson’s most recent NBA season was 2017-18, when he played for Houston and Utah. He was recently named MVP of the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league . . . New Jersey financial adviser Munish Sood was praised for his cooperation and a federal judge in New York spared him from prison after he admitted his role in a college basketball scandal. Sood was fined $25,000 but was not sentenced to prison or forced to be supervised by probation authorities. US District Judge Kimba M. Wood said she'll rule on restitution at a later point.

Advertisement

Horse racing

Three horses dead at Belmont

Three horses died during the first two days of Belmont Park’s fall season, mirroring the start and end of the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course in which 11 horses died during training or non-racing activities and four died during races. According to the New York State Gaming Commission’s equine database, two horses died last Friday, opening day. Royal Inheritance collapsed and died during training, and Passporttovictory was euthanized after being removed from a race. Both were trained by Jeremiah Englehart. Mo Moxie was put down Saturday by a veterinarian after the horse flipped while jogging and fractured a leg on the Belmont training track.

Advertisement

NHL

Kuznetsov’s status concerns Capitals

No bigger question confronts the Washington Capitals at the start of training camp than the uncertain status of center Evgeny Kuznetsov, who tested positive for cocaine at the world championships. Kuznetsov has already been suspended from international play for four years and could face further discipline from the NHL. Kuznetsov voluntarily entered the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program and met with Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday. The team did not make Kuznetsov available to reporters like other players on media day because the NHL has not decided whether to levy further punishment . . . Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore told the Players’ Tribune that he underwent surgery for testicular cancer during the offseason and is expected to make a full recovery.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Clijsters planning comeback

Seven years after retiring from tennis a second time, Kim Clijsters is attempting another comeback at age 36. The former No. 1 and four-time major champion, who already is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, announced she is planning to return to the pro tour in 2020, although she’s not yet ready to say exactly when or where or how often she will compete . . . Two-time major champion Simona Halep is reuniting with tennis coach Darren Cahill after a year apart . . . In the PGA 2020 season opener, Robby Shelton shot an 8-under-par 62 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. . . . Callum Shinkwin had five birdies and an eagle on his way to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot lead after the first round of the KLM Open in Amsterdam . . . FIFA banned former soccer official Juan Ángel Napout for life, almost 21 months after he was convicted on racketeering and corruption charges in a Brooklyn court. FIFA says its ethics committee judges found Napout guilty of bribery between 2012 and 2015, and fined him 1 million Swiss francs ($1.01 million). It is unclear how FIFA can enforce payment . . . Primoz Roglic took a step closer to winning the Spanish Vuelta cycling race with a strong second-place finish on the 18th stage, increasing his overall lead entering the final stretch of the three-week race.