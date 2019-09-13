According to multiple reports, the Diamondbacks extended the contract of general manager Mike Hazen, who had two years remaining on the original contract he signed when he left the position of Red Sox GM (in which he worked under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski) to helm Arizona’s baseball operations department after the 2016 season.

Hazen was viewed throughout the industry as an obvious target for the Red Sox in their search for Dombrowski’s replacement given his familiarity with the Sox and his track record in Arizona, where he’s overseen three straight years of contention while turning an inflexible payroll into a flexible one.