TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Nola: Martinez 1-8, Betts 1-7, Benintendi 0-7, Moreland 1-6, Bogaerts 0-6, Bradley Jr. 2-5, Holt 1-4, Leon 1-3, Owings 1-3, Vazquez 1-3, Chacin 0-3, Devers 0-3, Cashner 0-2, Weber 0-2

Phillies vs. Rodriguez: Bruce 3-7, Miller 0-7, Segura 3-6, Hernandez 1-4, Realmuto 2-3, Harper 0-3, Morrison 2-2, Gosselin 0-2, Dickerson 0-1

Stat of the Day: The last Red Sox pitcher to win 18 games, which Rodriguez could do on Saturday, was Rick Porcello in 2016.

Notes: The Phillies enter Saturday 2 1/2 games back of the Cubs for the second National League Wild Card spot with 16 games to play ... The last Red Sox lefty to win at least 18 games was Jon Lester (19) in 2010 ... Bryce Harper (31 home runs, 102 RBIs) now has back-to-back 100 RBI seasons for the first time in his career ... Nola (207 strikeouts) is one of nine NL pitchers with at least 200 Ks ... Rafael Devers has hit 56.8 percent of his 88 carer doubles in just this season ... Rodriguez is 8-2 with a 3.43 ERA in 15 career interleague starts.

Advertisement

Song of the Day: “You Got Me” by The Roots feat. Erykah Badu

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.