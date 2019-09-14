Marco Hernandez stood with his bat in his hand and was in the midst of correcting Jackie Bradley Jr. on his Spanish pronunciation prior to the Red Sox’ game Saturday night against the Phillies. Bradley, to the right of Hernandez, was adamant about getting it right.

PHILADELPHIA — Two voices rang out from the clubhouse steps that lead to the field at Citizens Bank Park.

Is Bradley’s Spanish good, though? Hernandez wouldn’t go that far.

“He needs to work on it,” Hernandez admitted before making his way back to the clubhouse.

Advertisement

Working on it is something that Bradley’s been doing since July through an online Berlitz course. He always wanted to improve his Spanish even though he was more proficient after high school.

“I exempted out of it in college. I never retained enough of it,” Bradley admitted. “ If you don’t use it, for the most part, you lose it. I had an OK base coming back into it, but it’s something I always said I wanted to do.”

Bradley has an online teacher through the program. The two connect via Skype and Bradley makes his own schedule. The majority of his sessions are in the morning, however, since he has to get to the ballpark most days by early afternoon. Bradley then comes to the ballpark and practices his language skills with teammates, mainly Hernandez and Christian Vazquez. Rafael Devers will even chime in sometimes, Bradley said. Bradley sees this as a way he can communicate with his teammates better. With that, though, he’s found some distinct differences.

“Obviously, Spanish is Spanish,” Bradley said. “But it’s just picking up different words or nuances that Venezuelans might speak, Dominicans or Puerto Ricans, etc. ‘Ahora’ might be ‘right now’ to Dominicans, but to Venezuelans, ‘ahora’ might be ‘a little bit later’. Who knows? Same words can mean different things. I’m working.”

Advertisement

Expensive season

The third-place Red Sox are expected to pay $13.05 million in luxury tax, according to calculations by Major League Baseball obtained by the Associated Press.

The team’s payroll, as calculated for luxury-tax purposes, was $242.8 million, up from $239.7 million on Opening Day. The Yankees were second ($233.9 million) and the Cubs third ($233.8 million).

The Sox soared over the initial threshold of $206 million, but they managed to avoid going over $246 million, which triggers the highest rate of tax.

Because the Sox are over the limit for the second consecutive year, they will play a 30 percent tax on the first $20 million and a 42 percent tax on the remaining $16.8 million. But their draft status for next season will not change. The Sox dropped 10 spots this year because their 2018 payroll was more than $40 million over the threshold.

Pitching to spots

You might be wondering if David Price is going to pitch again this season, and for valid reasons. The team is virtually out of the playoff hunt with just two weeks left in the season and Price isn’t quite where the team wants him to be.

“He’s feeling OK,” manager Alex Cora said. “He’s making strides, but not fast. Still maneuvering his pitches and the shape of it. They’re OK, but not where we want it.”

Price was supposed to play catch again Thursday.

Advertisement

Heath Hembree threw a bullpen session Saturday, but pitching coach Dana LeVangie and Cora decided it wasn’t best that he throw his simulated game just yet. Instead, he will pitch a simulated game Tuesday. If he passes that hurdle, Cora said the team will most likely activate him by the end of the week.

Betts on bench

Foot soreness kept Mookie Betts out the lineup Saturday night. He started feeling it during the Blue Jays series when the club played on Toronto’s turf. Betts alerted Cora during their last game Thursday. As a result, with the team being where it is in the standings, Cora decided not to push it.

“Mookie is going to see a doctor,” Cora said. “We don’t think it’s anything serious. Hopefully, he can play [Sunday]. If not, he’ll be in the lineup Tuesday.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.