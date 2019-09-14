Manager Alex Cora made sure to make that point clear during his pregame and in the Red Sox’ 2-1 win over the Phillies Saturday, competition had its mark all over it.

The Phillies are still trying to punch a ticket to October. The Red Sox, on the other hand, are already thinking toward next season, getting a look at some of the players who might be able to help them down the road. They are not pushing their current stars who are hampered by aches and pains. Butthe Red Sox still want to compete.

Andrew Benintendi’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly broke the tie in the ninth inning before Brandon Workman came on to close it in the bottom half, striking out Logan Morrison to register the save.

In Eduardo Rodriguez’s last five starts before Saturday, he registered a 4-1 record with a 1.11 ERA in 32⅓ innings. He sat on 17 wins for the season, and more importantly, the team was 22-8 when he takes the ball. He’s durable, having thrown five-plus innings in each of his 24 outings since the start of May.

Saturday night’s outing was much of the same for the lefthander, who manager Alex Cora feels comfortable staying with even if he’s thrown over 100 pitches because the stuff is still there.

Indeed, the stuff was there once again for Rodriguez, but the high pitch count wasn’t. He tallied 10 strikeouts through six innings and he needed just 80 pitches to do it. It was the sixth double-digit strikeout of Rodriguez’s career.

Rodriguez retired 18 of 20 batters he faced in that span, yielding just two hits. One was an infield single in the second. The other probably should have been caught but fell in between Jackie Bradley Jr. and J.D. Martinez for a ground-rule double in the fourth. That didn’t take Rodriguez off his game, however. He struck out the next hitter, Scott Kingery, to end the inning.

Yet for as good as Rodriguez was, the Phillies had Aaron Nola on the mound who was just as good. Nola had the Red Sox’ number during his August outing at Fenway. He yielded just two runs and struck out seven over seven innings in a 3-2 Phillies’ win.

The Sox didn’t get their first hit off him until the fourth inning, which was a Xander Bogaerts liner to right field. That was erased shortly after when Bogaerts attempted to steal second but was thrown out by J.T. Realmuto.

The Red Sox’ next hit didn’t come until the sixth inning when Gorky Hernandez shot a grounder through the right side of the infield. Rodriguez put down a sacrifice bunt, moving Hernandez to second, but Marco Hernandez lined out and Bogaerts struck out to end the threat.

The Sox finally got to Nola in the seventh inning. Nola walked Rafael Devers and Martinez singled up the middle. Christian Vazquez doubled off the left-center field wall, bringing around Devers give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

Rodriguez allowed a Bryce Harper single to open the Phillies’ seventh before striking out Rhys Hoskins and Kingery for his 11th and 12thpunchouts of the evening. But Adam Haseley singled up the middle to load the bases before Rodriguez walked Maikel Franco to bring home the tying run.

