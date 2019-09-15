PHILADELPHIA — Christian Vazquez provided the offense needed for the Red Sox in their 6-3 win against the Phillies Sunday. Vazquez hit his first career grand slam, off Phillies starter Jason Vargas, in the third inning that put the Sox ahead, 5-1.
It was Vazquez’s 20th homer of the season, making him the first Sox catcher to hit 20-plus homers in a season since Jarrod Saltalamacchia in 2012. Vazquez then hit his 21st homer in the sixth inning, giving the Sox a 6-2 lead.
Rick Porcello had a solid outing for the Sox, going five innings, striking out six and yielding just two runs. He registered the win, moving to 13-12. Brandon Workman tallied the save. It was his 14th of the season.
The Sox head home for a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants, starting Tuesday. They have Nate Eovaldi, Jhoulys Chacin and Eduardo Rodriguez lined up to pitch.