TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Vargas: Moreland 3-17, Martinez 2-11, Betts 3-6, Bogaerts 2-6, Bradley Jr. 1-5, Devers 1-2, G. Hernandez 0-2, Owings 0-2, Leon 0-1

Phillies vs. Porcello: Miller 13-47, Morrison 12-42, Dickerson 9-41, Segura 4-11, Rodriguez 3-9, Harper 1-9, Bruce 2-8, Hoskins 2-6, Franco 1-5, Hernandez 1-5, Realmuto 1-5, Knapp 0-3, Williams 0-3, Gosselin 0-1, Haseley 0-1, Kingery 0-1, Pivetta 0-1, Quinn 0-1

Stat of the Day: Porcello is 1-1 with a 2.77 ERA in two career starts at Citizens Bank Park.

Notes: Porcello has given up 30 home runs this year, the second-highest total of is career ... Vargas has yet to pick up a win with the Phillies in eight starts with the club since being acquired from the Mets at the trade deadline ... Red Sox pitchers struck out 15 and walked just three in Saturday night’s win ... Eduardo Rodriguez will get three more starts before the end of the season, so he still has a shot at 20 wins. He needs 14 2/3 innings to reach 200 ... In his last 15 appearances, Brandon Workman has allowed just four earned runs and has struck out 25 in 15 2/3 innings to go along with seven saves.

Advertisement

Song of the Day: “Jealousy” by Run With Bulls

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.